Lexus teases a fast, sexy future with 430-mile solid-state sports EV

As we learned in December, Lexus is in the early stages of becoming an all-electric premium brand. The most exciting part of that transformation promises to be the not-so-excitingly named BEV Sport concept, an electric Lexus coupe of supercar proportions that may or may not come loaded with a range-expanding solid-state battery. In the latest picture and video release, the concept shows itself to be a proper electric-era halo and spiritual successor to the great LFA supercar.

As it transitions to an electric brand, Lexus plans to fully exploit the performance advantages of all-electric architecture.

At Toyota's BEV press conference in December, Lexus spoke less of refrozen glaciers, sparkling clean waterways and healthier unicorns, and more about fast acceleration, motor-boosted braking and improved handling all over highway and byway. The BEV Sport concept is the poster child for Lexus' performance-focused BEV strategy, and it looks considerably better out on the road and track than it did in a concept car-stuffed event center.

Lexus previews the BEV Sport concept, the high-performance electric coupe that will be among a family of electric vehicles coming to market by 2030 Lexus

Lexus doesn't reveal any new details with the latest picture and video drop, but it reiterates that the production version, which will hopefully be named something more memorable than "BEV Sport," will be capable of a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in the low 2's and a range up to 435 miles (700 km). That performance will possibly, though not definitively, come courtesy of a solid-state battery pack, setting the BEV Sport up to potentially be a solid-state testbed.

The BEV Sport will be among the raft of upcoming electric vehicles that Lexus plans to launch this decade. By 2030, it plans to have an EV in every segment in which it sells cars, and five years forward from there, it intends to be an all-electric specialist.

The BEV Sport definitely looks like a discerning driver's EV Lexus

There's no word on when we might get some actual details about what's going on under the BEV Sport's silky smooth skin, but it's the type of concept that could have looked quite nice at the 2022 Geneva Motor Show, which would be coming up in just a couple weeks had it not been canceled.

In the meantime, this quick clip showing the BEV Sport running side by side with the LF-A should whet your appetite for more Lexus electrification.

Lexus BEV Sport concept

Source: Lexus Europe