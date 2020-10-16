© 2020 New Atlas
Lotus Evija Hypercar shreds out 2,000 horsepower at Goodwood

By Aaron Turpen
October 16, 2020
Lotus Evija Hypercar shreds ou...
In all, three pre-production Lotus Evija models are at Goodwood for the SpeedWeek festival
In all, three pre-production Lotus Evija models are at Goodwood for the SpeedWeek festival
The Lotus Evija joins over 50 Lotus historical vehicles appearing at the Goodwood festival
Livery on the Lotus Evija at Goodwood includes classic Lotus black and gold
On the hood of the Lotus Evija at Goodwood is a tribute to the festival and Lotus' long history with it
The Lotus Evija cranks out 2,000 horsepower without a single drop of fuel
Ripping up the circuit, the Lotus Evija's all-electric powertrain provides 500 horsepower to each wheel
"We’re having a great time demonstrating the Evija here at Goodwood," said Gavan Kershaw, Director of Vehicle Attributes, Lotus
Car fans can see the Lotus Evija on the ITV network, with multiple programs on different channels across the weekend of October 16-18, 2020
This tribute on the hood of the Goodwood-appearing Lotus Evija celebrates the first year Lotus appeared at the event
In all, three pre-production Lotus Evija models are at Goodwood for the SpeedWeek festival
"This new dawn of electric hypercars brings ultimate motoring to life for a new generation and a younger audience," said Lord March, son of the Duke of Richmond and the first civilian to ride in the Evija at Goodwood
Lotus has finally given the Evija hypercar its first public debut, at Goodwood SpeedWeek. The all-electric monster is taking part in the event's high-octane activities – including the Supercar Run – using electrons instead of fire.

In all, three pre-production examples of the new Lotus Evija are at SpeedWeek. One of them is in Solaris Yellow and the other two are in traditional Lotus black and gold. The prototypes all pay homage to Goodwood, displaying a stylized version of the West Sussex circuit printed with "Lotus x Goodwood: Creating History since 1948" on their hood (1948 was the first year Lotus appeared at Goodwood).

The Evija is a hypercar that goes beyond the usual with the most powerful output of any vehicle in series production. With a total output of 2,000 horsepower (1,491.4 kW), the Evija blasts 500 horses to each wheel. For reference, the average passenger car in America today sports a mere 120 hp in all.

More information on the Lotus Evija, which will enter limited series production soon, can be found in one of our previous articles, on Lotus' blog, and in the video below. The Evija joins more than 50 Lotus vehicles participating in the 2020 Goodwood SpeedWeek festival.

Source: Lotus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcU3RSa0hK8&feature=youtu.be

