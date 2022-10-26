Lucid's first home EV charger promises 80 miles of range an hour

EV maker Lucid Motors turned a few heads with the introduction of its Air sedan and its industry-leading range figures, and now it's rolling out some accessories to go with it. Included in the range is the company’s first at-home wall charger, which it says is capable of adding 80 miles (128 km) of range every hour.

Lucid’s lineup of Air sedans performed impressively in range testing last year, landing a set of EPA figures that outstripped the previous best-in-class Tesla Model S Long Range. The company says it is on track to produce 6,000 to 7,000 of the vehicles for the calendar year, and as these luxury sedans roll off the production line it is introducing new tools to keep them topped up and on the road.

Called the Connected Home Charging Station, Lucid’s first at-home charging station is a black wall-mounted unit for indoor or outdoor use. It hooks up to the Lucid Air sedan via a 24–foot (7.3-m) charging cable, delivering 19.2 kW of power to add up to 80 miles of range per hour. The unit is fitted with the hardware needed for bidirectional charging, according to Lucid, and is Wi-Fi-enabled for over-the-air-updates.

These charge times pale in comparison to what you could expect from the latest generation of DC Tesla Superchargers for example, with their 250-kW max charge rates that add up to 200 miles (321 km) in 15 minutes. But so far as at-home AC charging goes, Lucid is again looking to take up a position at the head of the pack. Tesla’s current at-home wall chargers, for reference, offer up to 11.5 kW for 44 miles (70 km) of added range per hour, depending on the model.

Lucid Motors has introduced a rooftop cargo capsule for its Air sedan Lucid Motors

Along with the Connected Home Charging Station, Lucid has also introduced a US$2,000 rooftop capsule with 11.5 cubic feet (325 L) of cargo space that it says was carefully sculpted to boost aerodynamics and range. The same goes for the newly introduced, $500 set of Crossbar roof racks rated for loads of up to 165 lb (75 kg), while the new $250 All-Weather Mats floor mats will do nothing for aerodynamics but will keep the car's original interior nice and clean.

All are up for order now,with the Lucid Air Crossbars and All-Weather Mats expected to be available later this year. The Air Cargo Capsule and $1,200 Connected Home Charging Station will be available in 2023.

Source: Lucid Motors