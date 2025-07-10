© 2025 New Atlas
E=MC to the power of Pura – Maserati MCPura debuts at Goodwood

By Aaron Turpen
July 10, 2025
E=MC to the power of Pura – Maserati MCPura debuts at Goodwood
The new Maserati MCPura is available for order now
The new Maserati MCPura is available for order now
The MCPura is the new incarnation of the MC20
1/20
The MCPura is the new incarnation of the MC20
The rainbow-shimmer Ai Aqua Rainbow body color is offset by magenta and blue mica insignia on the Maserati MCPuro
2/20
The rainbow-shimmer Ai Aqua Rainbow body color is offset by magenta and blue mica insignia on the Maserati MCPuro
Alcantara Ice seating is available in various color shades to match the exterior palette of the Maserati MCPuro
3/20
Alcantara Ice seating is available in various color shades to match the exterior palette of the Maserati MCPuro
Wheels too receive some design love on the new MCPura from Maserati
4/20
Wheels too receive some design love on the new MCPura from Maserati
5/20
"Modena is not just our headquarters; it forms part of our identity," said Maserati COO Santo Ficili
"From [Modena], we proudly tell the story of Italian excellence and luxury," said Maserati COO Santo Ficili
6/20
"From [Modena], we proudly tell the story of Italian excellence and luxury," said Maserati COO Santo Ficili
Maserati's new super sports car, the MCPura, debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
7/20
Maserati's new super sports car, the MCPura, debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
The Cielo (convertible) model of the MCPura is available alongside the coupe version
8/20
The Cielo (convertible) model of the MCPura is available alongside the coupe version
Alcantara Ice interior upholstery comes in several palette options for the MCPura
9/20
Alcantara Ice interior upholstery comes in several palette options for the MCPura
Because it debuted at Goodwood, Maserati's new supercar, the MCPura, had to get some track time
10/20
Because it debuted at Goodwood, Maserati's new supercar, the MCPura, had to get some track time
The Maserati MCPura has an impressive power:weight ratio of 1CV for every 2.33 kg
11/20
The Maserati MCPura has an impressive power:weight ratio of 1CV for every 2.33 kg
Powered by the V6 Nettuno engine, the Maserati MCPura shares much with Formula racing
12/20
Powered by the V6 Nettuno engine, the Maserati MCPura shares much with Formula racing
13/20
Carbon fiber for both the monocoque and bodywork give the MCPura a 1,500 kg total weight
The MCPura derives its name from a glib "Energy equals MC to the Pura" hyperbole
14/20
The MCPura derives its name from a glib "Energy equals MC to the Pura" hyperbole
Aerodynamic design is important for a car like the MCPura
15/20
Aerodynamic design is important for a car like the MCPura
The convertible's roof quickly disappears for open air driving in the MCPura Cielo
16/20
The convertible's roof quickly disappears for open air driving in the MCPura Cielo
The butterfly-style doors on the MCPura carry over from the MC20 before it
17/20
The butterfly-style doors on the MCPura carry over from the MC20 before it
Active aerodynamics are a part of the MCPura's design
18/20
Active aerodynamics are a part of the MCPura's design
The Maserati MCPura convertible sports a glass top to give an open-sky feeling even when the top is on
19/20
The Maserati MCPura convertible sports a glass top to give an open-sky feeling even when the top is on
The new Maserati MCPura is available for order now
20/20
The new Maserati MCPura is available for order now
E=MCPura is the glib formula that Maserati says has evolved the MC20, its most current halo car, into its replacement. The MCPura keeps the 20’s powertrain, including the V6 Nutteno engine, but changes almost everything else.

Presented at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, the MCPura was showcased in a new Ai Aqua Rainbow body color in both matte and gloss. The paint color creates a rainbow effect when hit with direct sunlight. Logos and insignia are highlighted in magenta and blue mica to offset the prism effect of the body’s paint.

Laser-etched Alcantara Ice seats in red and blue bring the exterior to the MCPura’s interior design. Maserati assures us that these new colors are not the only choice, with several other choices available in palette form.

The MCPura's interior features design elements of the exterior
The MCPura's interior features design elements of the exterior

The MCPura’s design includes the V6 Nettuno engine of Maserati design, butterfly-style doors, carbon-fiber monocoque bodywork, and a retractable glass roof for the Cielo (convertible) model. Total weight for the new trident is 3,307 lb (1,500 kg). Power output is 630 CV/PS or 641 horsepower, giving the vehicle a power-to-weight ratio of 1CV:2.33kg or 1HP:2.38kg.

The Nettuno is a direct-injected, cold vee twin-turbo, 90-degree V6 with a 3.0-liter displacement. Its compression ratio is 11 to 1 thanks in part to a turbulent jet ignition pre-chamber combustion system. Derived from Formula racing, the engine meets all European, Chinese, and US emissions requirements despite its high performance rating.

The MCPura is the new incarnation of the MC20
The MCPura is the new incarnation of the MC20

"With MCPura, Maserati is once again regaining its rightful place: at the top and in its stomping ground," said Santo Ficili, Maserati COO. "Both versions – coupé and Cielo – are created at our historic Modena facility, where the heart of the Trident has been beating for almost 90 years. This is where the entire MCPURA production process takes place: we produce the Nettuno engine, assemble each component and carry out the most exclusive customisation at the Maserati Officine Fuoriserie."

Aerodynamic design is important for a car like the MCPura
Aerodynamic design is important for a car like the MCPura

The MCPura is being manufactured in Italy and is available for order now with delivery on a first-come, first-served basis.

Source: Maserati

