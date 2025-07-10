E=MC to the power of Pura – Maserati MCPura debuts at Goodwood

E=MCPura is the glib formula that Maserati says has evolved the MC20, its most current halo car, into its replacement. The MCPura keeps the 20’s powertrain, including the V6 Nutteno engine, but changes almost everything else.

Presented at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, the MCPura was showcased in a new Ai Aqua Rainbow body color in both matte and gloss. The paint color creates a rainbow effect when hit with direct sunlight. Logos and insignia are highlighted in magenta and blue mica to offset the prism effect of the body’s paint.

Laser-etched Alcantara Ice seats in red and blue bring the exterior to the MCPura’s interior design. Maserati assures us that these new colors are not the only choice, with several other choices available in palette form.

The MCPura's interior features design elements of the exterior Maserati

The MCPura’s design includes the V6 Nettuno engine of Maserati design, butterfly-style doors, carbon-fiber monocoque bodywork, and a retractable glass roof for the Cielo (convertible) model. Total weight for the new trident is 3,307 lb (1,500 kg). Power output is 630 CV/PS or 641 horsepower, giving the vehicle a power-to-weight ratio of 1CV:2.33kg or 1HP:2.38kg.

The Nettuno is a direct-injected, cold vee twin-turbo, 90-degree V6 with a 3.0-liter displacement. Its compression ratio is 11 to 1 thanks in part to a turbulent jet ignition pre-chamber combustion system. Derived from Formula racing, the engine meets all European, Chinese, and US emissions requirements despite its high performance rating.

The MCPura is the new incarnation of the MC20 Maserati

"With MCPura, Maserati is once again regaining its rightful place: at the top and in its stomping ground," said Santo Ficili, Maserati COO. "Both versions – coupé and Cielo – are created at our historic Modena facility, where the heart of the Trident has been beating for almost 90 years. This is where the entire MCPURA production process takes place: we produce the Nettuno engine, assemble each component and carry out the most exclusive customisation at the Maserati Officine Fuoriserie."

Aerodynamic design is important for a car like the MCPura Maserati

The MCPura is being manufactured in Italy and is available for order now with delivery on a first-come, first-served basis.

Source: Maserati

