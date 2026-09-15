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Automotive

AMG strips 375 lb of luxury from the CLE for pure RWD fury

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 14, 2026
AMG strips 375 lb of luxury from the CLE for pure RWD fury
This is what you get when a Mercedes CLE goes full Incredible Hulk
This is what you get when a Mercedes CLE goes full Incredible Hulk
View 6 Images
This is what you get when a Mercedes CLE goes full Incredible Hulk
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This is what you get when a Mercedes CLE goes full Incredible Hulk
Doesn't this look like fun?
2/6
Doesn't this look like fun?
The 646 gets a ton of carbon fiber to reduce weight, and a bespoke exhaust system to let the 4.0-liter V8 sing
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The 646 gets a ton of carbon fiber to reduce weight, and a bespoke exhaust system to let the 4.0-liter V8 sing
The spartan-by-Mercedes-standards 646 does away with parking sensors, fabrics on the door panels, and even some features on the infotainment system
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The spartan-by-Mercedes-standards 646 does away with parking sensors, fabrics on the door panels, and even some features on the infotainment system
There are a whole lotta aerodynamic elements on the 646, including these gills for airflow above the wheel arches
5/6
There are a whole lotta aerodynamic elements on the 646, including these gills for airflow above the wheel arches
This isn't a luxury coach, so you're not getting much more than these bucket seats and a roll cage in the cabin
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This isn't a luxury coach, so you're not getting much more than these bucket seats and a roll cage in the cabin
View gallery - 6 images

The latest creation from Mercedes' high-performance vehicle division is both a mouthful and looks like it has its mouth full.

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is... well, maybe take that in for a second first. It's been a while since we saw something seriously exciting from these quarters, so maybe a tongue twister is warranted. Spezialanfertigung translates to "custom made."

It's essentially Mercedes-Benz’s entry-level CLE coupé with a 4.0-liter flat-plane crank biturbo V8 engine and a beastly appearance, in two-seater form.

Doesn't this look like fun?
Doesn't this look like fun?

The 646 in the name refers to the number of horses stuffed under the hood – likely fed through the gaping maw that AMG calls a grille.

That powertrain's 627 lb.ft (850 Nm) of torque will be at the ready across a broad speed range from 2,500 - 4,500 RPM. AMG says you'll certainly hear it coming, thanks to a bespoke high-performance quad-tip exhaust system.

The 646 gets a ton of carbon fiber to reduce weight, and a bespoke exhaust system to let the 4.0-liter V8 sing
The 646 gets a ton of carbon fiber to reduce weight, and a bespoke exhaust system to let the 4.0-liter V8 sing

The nine-speed auto transmission sends power to the rear wheels through an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. That makes for some weight savings (more on that later) and controlled drifting. You can use the Launch Control system to go from 0-124 mph (200 km/h) in 11.4 seconds.

AMG's gone back to basics for this one. There's no hybrid system assisting the engine, no all-wheel-drive, no parking sensors, and no sound dampening materials. Heck, even the infotainment system's features are limited on here.

This isn't a luxury coach, so you're not getting much more than these bucket seats and a roll cage in the cabin
This isn't a luxury coach, so you're not getting much more than these bucket seats and a roll cage in the cabin

Instead of plush interiors befitting a limited-edition Mercedes, you've got racing-style bucket seats with six-point harnesses, barebones carbon fiber door panels, and a roll cage.

The 646 gets a specialized suspension setup, with four-way adjustable damper units that can be adjusted individually for compression and rebound. Six-piston calipers coupled with large 16.5-inch carbon ceramic discs help this mean machine slow down from a top speed of 192 mph (310 km/h).

The spartan-by-Mercedes-standards 646 does away with parking sensors, fabrics on the door panels, and even some features on the infotainment system
The spartan-by-Mercedes-standards 646 does away with parking sensors, fabrics on the door panels, and even some features on the infotainment system

AMG's worked to cut the 646's weight by a massive 375 lb (170 kg) compared to the production CLE coupé. It's used carbon fiber bodywork from nose to tail, as well as lightweight impact-resistant polycarbonate for the rear windows.

The design is certainly polarizing, but I'm on the into-it side of the spectrum. AMG insists it's all on purpose, with the front diffuser, wing louvers, underbody aerodynamics and rear wing combining to reduce drag and increase downforce. The widebody stance isn't just cosmetic; it allows for greater stability in corners, and supports wide tires you'll be happy to have on track days.

There are a whole lotta aerodynamic elements on the 646, including these gills for airflow above the wheel arches
There are a whole lotta aerodynamic elements on the 646, including these gills for airflow above the wheel arches

There are a lot of details to take in: the imposing hood scoop, the oversized grille, the angular headlamps with the signature three-pointed star DRLs, gill-like channels above the wheel arches to guide air from the front over the sides, and what looks like a Pimp My Ride-inspired rear spoiler.

This is the second model in Mercedes' collector-focused Mythos range. As such, only 30 will be produced. That'll make the 646 far rarer than the high-end performance-focused Black Series models from AMG's stable (which are generally manufactured in runs of a few hundred units). It's hard to say what this will cost, but I imagine Mercedes has already wrapped up sales and didn't have a hard time clinching those deals.

Source: Mercedes-AMG

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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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