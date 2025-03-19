Mercedes CLA EV comes with 500-mile range and an impressive 10-min charge

Mercedes’ “compact sedan for the electric age” has arrived and boy is it stuffed with electric capabilities. It becomes the first EV in a completely new generation of Mercedes cars.

The new CLA comes with more room, luxury, technology, and style, and is better in every way compared to its predecessor. It was developed on the brand's MMA platform, which also serves as the foundation for the next GLA and GLB.

What’s interesting is the fact that Merc will also launch this as a hybrid, a few months after the EV’s launch. On paper, it might be an entry-level Mercedes-Benz, but in theory, it might just be its most advanced EV yet. The 2026 CLA EV will go on sale in the fall of this year (Northern Hemisphere). Early next year, the hybrid version will follow.

The CLA EV is built on 800V technology Mercedes Benz

The base CLA boasts a WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure) driving range of up to 492 miles (792 km) thanks to its new EQ technology. Additionally, it is built on 800V technology that can add enough juice for about 200 miles (321 km) of range in as little as 10 minutes. According to Mercedes, 320-kW DC rapid charging is also on offer.

So that’s your range anxiety settled. And that's thanks to the new 85-kWh NMC batteries. Mercedes claims that the energy density of the new battery cells is up to 20% higher than that of its earlier models.

An 85.0-kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery with graphite is the only battery available for the US market. It feeds a 268-hp rear motor that powers the back wheels via a two-speed transmission – which is another first for Benz.

When more traction or acceleration is required, the optional 107-hp front motor kicks in; otherwise, it is decoupled to minimize parasitic drag. Mercedes claims that the single-motor version can go 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 6.6 seconds, while the dual-motor version can do it in 4.8 seconds. Pretty neat.

The new CLA EV looks more substantial while maintaining the four-door coupe silhouette and the slanted roof of the previous model Mercedes Benz

Mercedes has fully embraced regenerative braking here, more so than in its other EVs, to the extent that the brake pedal and braking system are physically separated. Brake-by-wire solely, the system uses the pedal input to tell the chips which mix of friction and regenerative braking is best.

The new model looks more substantial while maintaining the four-door coupe silhouette and the slanted roof of the previous model. To house the underfloor battery, the EV now measures 1.3 inches (33 mm) longer overall, while the wheelbase has increased by 2.4 inches (61 mm), and the height has increased by 1.1 inches (28 mm).

A redesigned grille is one of the new characteristic design elements of the CLA. The three-point star is completely illuminated on a production vehicle for the very first time. Alongside, you'll get a new Mercedes-Benz star logo formed by the optional multibeam LED headlights. "An unmistakable statement of iconic luxury," as Mercedes puts it.

Inside, Mercedes gives you three dash-spanning screens. A 10.3-inch (261.6-mm) instrument display, a 14.0-inch (355.6-mm) center touchscreen, and an optional passenger screen of the same size make up the said trio.

A 10.3-inch instrument display, a 14.0-inch center touchscreen, and an optional passenger screen of the same size make up the trio of screens inside Mercedes Benz

With Google Maps navigation and Google's Gemini AI-enhanced search capabilities, the infotainment system runs a new version of MBUX. Rear occupants will be treated to a roomy cabin thanks to the customary panoramic glass roof, which is coated to protect against UV rays. It does not, however, have a sunshade.

There will be two trims of the electric CLA: the 250+ with 268 horsepower and 247 lb-ft (334.8 Nm) of torque, and the 350 4MATIC with 349 horsepower and 380 lb-ft (515.2 Nm) of torque. With a WLTP driving range of 492 miles (792 km) on the CLA 250+ the 350 4MATIC gets an equally respectable range of 480 miles (771 km), despite being somewhat shorter.

Keep in mind these are on the WLTP estimates. The real-world EPA range can be expected to be approximately 400 miles (643.7 km).

As for the details on the hybrid trim, the car will come with a new 1.5-liter Miller-cycle four-cylinder turbocharged engine that sits transversely up front. It will be supplied by Geely.

The hybrid trim will come with a new 1.5-liter Miller-cycle four-cylinder turbocharged engine Mercedes Benz

It will come with a 27-hp electric motor, an inverter, and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The electric motor, which will be able to run the vehicle independently in urban areas, will be powered by a 1.3-kWh 48-volt battery. There will be both front-whee-drive and all-wheel-drive options to choose from.

In the interim, the battery-powered CLA is expected to hit American showrooms this fall. Mercedes hasn't revealed its pricing yet, but because it is the debut of a new brand, it's expected to be in the under-$60,000 EV segment, where it will mostly compete with the Tesla Model 3 and the BMW i4.

Source: Mercedes