$45K micro-camp-ready Rivian R2 and cheaper R3 bite into e-SUV market

Rivian came out swinging hard today. In addition to the smaller R2 SUV it had been teasing for several weeks, it also brought along the new R3 and R3X, laying down an SUV product plan for years to come. All three models share the automaker's new midsize platform and battery options that will open up a 300-mile (483-km) range and sub-three-second 0-60 mph capability. The trio will usher Rivian into the mass market, with the R2 starting at US$45,000 and the smaller R3 dropping in even lower.

Even before Rivian started teasing the five-seat R2, it was crystal-clear the company would need to get some more affordable products onto the market, ASAP. Two models do not a car company make, especially when you're talking a $70,000 pickup truck and $75,000 SUV.

A $45,000 electric SUV is definitely a next step in the right direction, especially since the R2 appears to be an all-around attractive offering from what Rivian has revealed about it so far. A 300-mile range is a nice, capable target, though it will undoubtedly come at a premium over the $45K since it relies on the larger of two planned battery options.

Rivian grows its electric utility family Rivian

Rivian doesn't identify the specific capacities of its two planned battery packs but says they're based around an all-new 4695 cell with improved energy density and output. It estimates a 10- to 80-percent charging time under 30 minutes at a DC fast-charger and equips the R2 with native NACS and available CCS (with adaptor) capabilities so it can benefit from Rivian's own Adventure Network and Tesla's Supercharger network.

The new midsize platform that underpins both R2 and R3 models has been designed to optimize performance, range and cost efficiency. To get there, Rivian cut and consolidated components by strategies including high-pressure die castings, simplified closure structures and a structural battery pack with a top that doubles as the vehicle floor. This helps to keep the new SUVs at an affordable price point while maintaining the type of all-around performance Rivian has built its brand on during its short time on the market.

The quickest R2 model will be able to hit 60 mph in less than three seconds ... supercar territory not so long ago Rivian

Both the R2 and R3 will come with buyer's choice of three powertrains: a single-motor rear-wheel drive, a dual-motor AWD and a tri-motor layout with two rear motors and one front motor. Acceleration will top out at 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in just under three seconds.

Styling-wise, the R2 looks very much the part of a smaller R1S sibling. We're not sure the shorter, wider iteration of Rivian's pill-shaped LED lights doesn't give the R2's front-end a look too close to a pig's snout, but overall the SUV is clean, classic and simple in the same way as its big brother.

Rivian reveals the R2 ahead of a planned 2026 launch Rivian

The R3, on the other, diverges from the family with an old-school angular hatchback shape. It might strike some as old and outmoded, but to us it's the best electrified reimagining of classic hatchback styling we've seen since the Honda e. In fact, we like it better than the Honda, the crisper, sportier, more rugged form reminiscent of a Lada 4x4 or classic VW Golf Country. We love the sharp, level lines throughout, forward-angled rear pillars and contrast black arches, and even those short, stout pill lamps look better on a short, stout body.

Rivian describes the R3 as its own spin on "what a crossover can be," and we're glad it decided to find out. It pushes the boxy, sporty crossover concept even further with the R3X, a rally-inspired performance variant promising more capability. There's no word on what specific performance upgrades separate it from the base model, or how its price tag will compare, but it's nice to see it teased right alongside the standard R3.

The rally-inspired R3X will be the performance model of the R3 series Rivian

"Our R1 flagship vehicles served as our handshake with the world – with R2 and R3, our obsessive goal is to stay true to Rivian’s product attributes while making our products accessible to a lot more people," explained chief design officer Jeff Hammoud. "Through a tight integration of hardware, software and human-centered design, we designed R2 by balancing form with function, while building on our inviting and iconic design language."

Rivian promises next-gen autonomous capabilities in both the R2 and R3 courtesy of a new sensor suite with 11 cameras, five radar units and boosted computing power. The onboard software will allow the SUVs to evolve and improve over time while tacking on new features via regular updates.

Rivian plans snap-in accessories, including a bike rack, for use with the slots in the R2 frame Rivian

Even as it moves toward the mainstream, Rivian stays true to the adventurous roots that underpinned original debuts like an overland camper pickup with factory slide-out kitchen. Outside, a tool-free "accessory port" system at the rear of the R2 allows for simple snap-in mounting of bike racks and other carry systems. Inside, all five seats fold flat, creating a level surface clear to the dashboard that turns the R2 into its own effective micro-camper, without the need for so much as a rooftop tent or camper-in-a-box kit. Pop-out vented rear quarter windows and roll-down rear glass add fresh air to any on- or off-road escape.

Rivian promises "the ultimate car camping experience" with its five flat-folding seats - the glass roof will be nice in that way, too Rivian

The R2 is available for reservation now with a refundable $100 deposit. Rivian plans to begin production at its Normal, Illinois manufacturing facility in the first half of 2026. It says the R3 and R3X will begin production after the R2 but does not give a more specific timeframe.

The split screen on the R2/R3 intro below is a little annoying, but it does focus more on actual vehicles than the overdramatized R2 commercial so is the best we got. Plus, it's under a minute.

R2, R3, R3X | More Adventure for More People | Rivian

Source: Rivian

