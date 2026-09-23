Mitsuoka unleashes Japan's answer to the classic Corvette

Nope – that’s not a Corvette you’re seeing. What you’re looking at is the LA1, the latest car from Mitsuoka, one of Japan’s most recognized automakers. It’s actually based on the Miata, but on the outside it’s dressed as a Corvette, proving that a modern roadster can still be retro.

You’d probably see a lot of Chevrolet’s C1 Corvette in there. And Mitsuoka isn’t even hiding it. It’s showing its inspiration proudly out there.

And this is barely the first Japanese car that Mitsuoka has “Americanized.” Far from it. There was the Rock Star, a C2-dupe that was also based on a Miata. Then there was the Buddy, a Toyota RAV4 transformed into a K5 Blazer-shaped Halloween special. There was also a Civic hatchback built as a Dodge Charger from the 1970s as recently as 2023.

While still renderings, the images show a two-door roadster that’s reminiscent of post-1958 C1 Corvettes, especially with that quad headlight setup and the chrome bumper. To give it a little bit more identity, Mitsuoka also added a vented hood and a front splitter.

Classic Corvette cues, Japanese proportions Mitsuoka

At the back, the taillights are mounted on the quarter panels – something that was common in pre-1961 C1 Corvettes. There’s plenty of chrome all around, too. But my favorite touch by far is the bumper lid – something we don’t see often anymore.

The LA1’s profile accentuates the C1 Corvette's swooping character line, which was a result of matching door decals and ornamental side gills. Many of the elements in there, like the retractable soft top and windshield frame, are taken from the Mazda donor car. But it’s the rear overhang that doesn’t make that Mazda lineage obvious.

All of that is served with a paint palette that dates back to the 1950s. Shades like pastel green, light blue, gray, vivid red, ivory white, plain white, or black, most of which have those distinctive white side coves, are all a nod to the beautiful colors that we’d find on cars back in the day.

Completing that look are throwback wheels on white-letter tires and a very functional black soft top. Of course, elements like the relatively modern side mirrors, LED lighting, and the overall dimensions don't hide the fact that a Miata is still hiding beneath all of that chrome.

A Miata hiding beneath the retro bodywork Mitsuoka

We don’t know what kind of engine will power the thing. In Japan, the Mazda MX-5 ND comes with 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines that produce 130 hp and 181 hp, respectively. The Japanese public get the option of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. That’s probably what this one will come with, too.

A proper reveal is planned for November 26, which should give us all the juicy deets on the LA1. We expect pricing to be revealed at the same time, and judging by Mitsuoka’s past cars, it’ll probably have a long waiting period running into months at the very least.

Now for those of you not very familiar with the brand, Mitsuoka isn’t merely a custom shop. It’s a fully fledged automaker and officially Japan’s 10th car manufacturer, best known for taking ordinary Japanese cars and giving them a completely new visual identity.

Mitsuoka’s story began when founder Susumu Mitsuoka came across a vintage-looking kit car built on modern mechanicals during a trip to Los Angeles. The encounter sparked an idea that would eventually evolve into the company’s coachbuilding business, which remains at the heart of Mitsuoka today.

The LA1 will debut on November 26 Mitsuoka

And perhaps that’s exactly why the LA1 works. Beneath all the chrome, retro detailing, and Corvette nostalgia is still a Mazda MX-5, one of the most universally loved little roadsters of the modern era. You get the simplicity, light weight, and rear-wheel-drive fun of a Miata, but wrapped in the visual drama of a late-'50s American sports car.

Of course, calling it a Japanese Corvette is stretching things a little. The LA1 won’t have a V8, it probably won’t have Corvette levels of performance, and it certainly won’t have the same low-slung proportions or sheer width of the original. But that isn't really what Mitsuoka is trying to achieve.

It's taking the idea of a classic Corvette and filtering it through a tiny Japanese roadster. A pretty good recipe for a car that stands out in a world increasingly full of cars that look identical.

Source: Mitsuoka