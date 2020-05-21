Nissan reveals production version of its million-dollar GT-R 50

Having made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed back in 2018, the very first production version of the Nissan GT-R 50 has arrived. With only 50 of the supercars to be hand-built and a million-dollar price tag to go with them, the Japanese automaker plans to have the first customers behind the wheel by the time the year is out.

The GT-R 50 is a collaboration between Nissan and Italdesign and is based on the latest GT-R Nismo, drawing its power from a 3.8-liter twin turbocharged V6 tuned for that vehicle.

Nissan has been putting the production version of the Nissan GT-R 50 through its paces at the Tazio Nuvolari circuit in Italy, where static and dynamic testing is almost complete. Having navigated a few roadblocks posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the first units are now on track to be delivered later this year.

The first GT-R 50s are set to be delivered later this year Nissan

"This is a very special day, after extremely difficult weeks for everyone,” says Jörg Astalosch, Italdesign CEO. “After we had to renounce to the world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show and, after the partial stop of our production activities due to COVID-19, in early May we have returned 100 percent operative and can confirm the delivery of the first cars between the end of this year and early 2021, as planned.”

Each GT-R 50 will carry a price tag of US$1.1 million, with those forking out able to customize their vehicles and decorate them with liveries inspired by the history of Nissan’s GT-Rs.

A look inside the Nissan GT-R 50 Nissan

“Our customers have relished the personalized experience provided by Italdesign, who have a long tradition in the exclusive field of ultra-rare, bespoke high-performance vehicles,” says Michael Carcamo, Nissan's Program Director Sports Cars and NISMO. “Their experience with the GT-R50 has been incredible and I can say first-hand that each car will certainly be a standalone masterpiece.”

Nissan says a handful of the 50 reservations are still available, should you be in the market for one. More pics in the gallery.

Source: Italdesign