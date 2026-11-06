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Automotive

Obituary: Tesla's Cybertruck (2023-2027)

By Bronwyn Thompson
November 06, 2026
Obituary: Tesla's Cybertruck (2023-2027)
So long, and thanks for all the kitsch
So long, and thanks for all the kitsch
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So long, and thanks for all the kitsch
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So long, and thanks for all the kitsch
And we live on Mars now, too
2/3
And we live on Mars now, too
Loving tributes pour in on Musk's X
3/3
Loving tributes pour in on Musk's X
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In news that won't come as a surprise to anyone besides those who drive one that hasn't had its wheels fall off, it's been announced that the Cybertruck's production is "winding down." In other words, it's being taken off life support for good.

In any obituary, good qualities should be acknowledged. Here, I'd say the Cybertruck lived fast and died young but will be remembered for many things. The best quality may be brand recognition.

The first time I saw a Cybertruck in real life was not in the US but on a laneway in Seogyo-dong, Seoul, as the driver trapped themselves reversing out of a garage. It would be unfair to the (soon) dead to share that video, because you'll never forget your first Cybertruck experience.

And we live on Mars now, too
And we live on Mars now, too

The Cybertruck was plagued from the get-go – from promises of its release in the late 2010s to its eventual rollout in 2023.

Some might say the writing was on the wall – or the window – after this elaborate 2021 stunt previewing its eventual launch showed how the "indestructible" windows were in fact quite very destructible. But we can't be too harsh, since prototypes exist as models to improve upon.

'Armour glass' windows on new Tesla Cybertruck shatter during demonstration

Soon after it launched, though the recalls began. And never stopped.

But, I mean, how bad can the body of the car separating in two while on the road be? This was, again, considered a setback and an easy fix. At least the wheels weren't falling off this time.

In a Tesla statement about this issue, the company said it's fine, keep driving, but hey get it checked out if you sense an issue.

"If you own a Cybertruck affected by this recall, you may continue to drive your vehicle. Tesla will contact you to schedule a service appointment when parts become available in your region to replace the cantrail free of charge," noted the statement.

As of October of 2025, the Cybertruck had clocked up 10 recalls for serious issues to its design and function. Including one that saw its accelerator pedal getting stuck at max, probably the most dangerous one besides the wheel issue. Oh, and people nearly losing their fingers.

In its defense, and since this is goodbye, it's worth remembering we have all faced our own challenges, and got up, dusted ourselves off and tried again.

Sadly for the Cybertruck, the end of its life was becoming pretty clear once the honeymoon phase was over.

It also became an inadvertent symbol of how people felt about Elon Musk. Even though Musk didn't engineer or design the vehicle, he's forever tied to anything Tesla puts out. According to some reports, he asked the designers to make it look like "the future." To be fair, that's a hard brief.

And I've never seen such an angular lemon in my lifetime.

Anyway, goodbye, Cybertruck. You came, you fell apart in glorious style, and you'll be a beloved Halloween costume for years to come.

As of 2026, you're also already rare – with just 1,914 sales registered in the US in October.

"Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production," Musk posted on X on November 6.

Loving tributes pour in on Musk's X
Loving tributes pour in on Musk's X

But the best comment is owed to this user – props where props are due. (Also apologies for no link here, I refuse to be part of X.)

Source: Bloomberg

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AutomotiveTeslaCybertruckElon MuskX (formerly Twitter)
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Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

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