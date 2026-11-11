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Automotive

330-hp rally raider is set to invade America’s backwoods

By Simon Heptinstall
November 11, 2026
330-hp rally raider is set to invade America’s backwoods
KTM X-BOW has built track racers before… but nothing like the Arrow. Here it poses in the standard and the flagship Black Edition
KTM X-BOW has built track racers before… but nothing like the Arrow. Here it poses in the standard and the flagship Black Edition
View 4 Images
KTM X-BOW has built track racers before… but nothing like the Arrow. Here it poses in the standard and the flagship Black Edition
1/4
KTM X-BOW has built track racers before… but nothing like the Arrow. Here it poses in the standard and the flagship Black Edition
Lightweight body, two-liter turbo and all-wheel drive? Sound like the Arrow is going to be a lot of fun
2/4
Lightweight body, two-liter turbo and all-wheel drive? Sound like the Arrow is going to be a lot of fun
The Limited Edition Black version has 330hp on tap. Strap in tight, it could be the most power any UTV has ever wielded
3/4
The Limited Edition Black version has 330hp on tap. Strap in tight, it could be the most power any UTV has ever wielded
Okay it’s not the cockpit of a Rolls Royce but by UTV standards this is luxury. Note the old-school handbrake lever ready for throwing it round corners
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Okay it’s not the cockpit of a Rolls Royce but by UTV standards this is luxury. Note the old-school handbrake lever ready for throwing it round corners
View gallery - 4 images

A wild, uncompromising 330-hp Audi-powered rally-raid machine has burst forth from the foothills of Austria’s Alps - and it’s heading right for America’s backwoods. The KTM X-Bow Arrow, a pricey side-by-side buggy is setting out to kick dirt in the faces of traditional American UTVs on their own home turf.

The eccentric KTM company has spent nearly a century almost evangelically building raw, hyper-aggressive speed bikes with distinct off-road pedigree. There was a mad blip with the launch of a track car 20 years ago but this enclosed, track-bred monster has caught everyone off guard. It looks set to plunge headfirst into the mud and mountain passes of rural America.

The background is that KTM’s track-only supercars branch - which was sold off separately when the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer hit financial troubles recently - has expanded its reach to the world of what many call 'side-by-sides.'

Lightweight body, two-liter turbo and all-wheel drive? Sound like the Arrow is going to be a lot of fun
Lightweight body, two-liter turbo and all-wheel drive? Sound like the Arrow is going to be a lot of fun

The Arrow could be the most powerful factory side-by-side or UTV ever put on sale in the US. How will this turbocharged dune buggy do against North America’s established UTVs from Can-Am and Polaris?

Well for starters the newcomer comes with an ultra-tough tubular chromoly-steel chassis. Belgian rally icon Guillaume de Mévius spearheaded the vehicle's development with KTM X-Bow engineers. The influence of Guillaume’s elite off-road endurance racers shows in the Arrow’s immense skeletal strength.

Suspended from those sturdy metallic bones is a set of double-wishbone suspension arms coupled with motorsport-grade KW Reiger dampers. The result is a staggering 24 inches of pure suspension travel to tackle exposed limestone and gnarled roots of severe backcountry trails.

Nestled behind the enclosed cockpit is a mid-mounted 2.0-liter turbocharged Volkswagen Group 'EA888' four-cylinder engine, sourced from Audi where it is badged as the TFSI and powers machines like the TTS sports coupe. Standard Arrows get this in a 280-hp form. In X-Bow's flagship 'Black Limited Edition' it’s tuned to deliver 330 hp. The Black model comes in a limited run of 500 numbered units worldwide.

The Limited Edition Black version has 330hp on tap. Strap in tight, it could be the most power any UTV has ever wielded
The Limited Edition Black version has 330hp on tap. Strap in tight, it could be the most power any UTV has ever wielded

That hefty dose of power goes to all four wheels through the VW Group’s fast seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. The Arrow counters loose shale and muddy ruts with specialized front and rear limited-slip differentials.

That amount of power and traction in such a small light machine calls for special tires… hence the 35-inch Maxxis RAZR XT securely beadlocked rubber.

Perhaps the craziest part of the X-Bow Arrow, however, is the strange cockpit. It looks like a lunar rover sent to an alien planet but inside, the brand has achieved a level of refinement unusual in the off-road vehicle market.

You slip past the reinforced frame into premium Sabelt racing seats, strapping yourself into high-grade harnesses. Ahead is a crisp digital instrument display, with a central touchscreen feeding smartphone telemetry. There’s even factory-installed air conditioning, hardly a UTV staple but a massive plus when you're kicking up clouds of choking red clay in the heat of a Southern US summer.

Okay it’s not the cockpit of a Rolls Royce but by UTV standards this is luxury. Note the old-school handbrake lever ready for throwing it round corners
Okay it’s not the cockpit of a Rolls Royce but by UTV standards this is luxury. Note the old-school handbrake lever ready for throwing it round corners

Alongside the modern digital tech is an old-school analog hydraulic fly-off handbrake as a nod to the vehicle’s rally-raid pedigree. It practically begs the driver to flick the tail out around tight, blind, gravel switchbacks.

The Arrow’s ancestor is the radical X-Bow Roadster, a crazily exposed track performance car. It famously discarded windshields and doors in pursuit of pure, unfiltered performance. Over the years, that initial lightweight concept matured, adding practical refinements like a full glass canopy, as explored in the X-Bow GT. In comparison the Arrow tears up the tarmac playbook and moves away from smooth carbon-fiber tubs to use a massive, rugged steel framework to catch some serious air over tree roots, rocks, and mud.

Order books are opening across the United States. Prices start at US$59,800 and stretch to $98,600 for the Black Edition. So it costs more than all rivals, even a top-spec Polaris RZR Pro R Ultimate ($47,999). Yes, the X-Bow machine is wildly expensive for an off-road toy… but it is a wildly capable piece of engineering that seems built to conquer America’s wildest corners.

Source: KTM X-Bow

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AutomotiveX-BOWOff-roadBuggiesPerformanceLuxuryRallying
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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