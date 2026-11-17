An automotive startup in the Netherlands is working on a hypercar with a radically different approach: having the driver sat inside it like they're on a motorcycle, head pitched forward and torso leaned toward the steering wheel.

"Sanrivatti began with a very clear idea: that a high-performance car should be designed around the human experience of driving, rather than asking the driver to adapt to the machine," said Santiago Rivero, the young Uruguay-born founder of the Netherlands-headquartered outfit behind this upcoming venture.

The firm came out of stealth earlier this year, with sketches of its 'Apex Position' concept for how the driver would be sat inside the car.

The Apex Position will have you sat forward in the center of the cabin, rather than leaned back in a bucket seat Sanrivatti

It's now got an office for its small team of automotive engineers and designers, as well as renders of what its first hypercar, the Sanrivatti One, will look like – and the specs it's aiming for.

So why the odd prone seating position in the center of the cabin? Sanrivatti says this allows for an enhanced field of vision for the driver, and for more precise vehicle placement on the track.

Sanrivatti says you can expect a significantly larger field of view from its 'Apex Position' Sanrivatti

The company's been testing this concept in a rejigged Porsche Boxster, and says you can see "3.2x more of the circuit ahead" and a "28 degree vertical field of view, compared with 15.5 degrees for the benchmark hypercar used in the study, representing an increase of 80.6%."

That's coupled with a more intense experience of the car accelerating, braking, and cornering. Together, this could unlock a whole new sensation of speed for track-loving hypercar owners willing to try a different kind of seating position.

This Porsche Boxster serves as a working prototype for Sanrivatti to test its insights into body position, control, and visibility Sanrivatti

The company says it's built a digital development simulator to get a virtual sense of the driver's eye point, sightlines, peripheral vision, positioning and vehicle architecture before getting down to any sort of welding and soldering on its prototype vehicle. The team also experiments with the driving position on a physical simulator.

Another big idea with the Sanrivatti One is to let you move around with the car while inside kind of like you would on a motorcycle. This should "create a heightened sense of awareness, superior balance, and enhanced connection during acceleration, braking and cornering."

Sanrivatti hopes to evolve the connection between driver and machine with its radical approach to the seating position Sanrivatti

For the One, the team is targeting a healthy 800 hp and 516 lb.ft (700 Nm) of torque out of a 5.5-liter V10 from racing outfit Judd, while keeping things awfully light at just 2,425 lb (1,100 kg).

The design features aggressively sculpted volumes with large air intakes and a prominent upright windshield. It looks purpose-built as a track weapon, and that's not surprising given this is meant to provide the driver with precise feedback from the road. I do like how the curvy rear end is framed by the boxy wing whose tips extend down to the chassis: that's something you don't see every day.

The large spoiler extends down to the chassis and frames the rear end Sanrivatti

Building a hypercar is no mean feat, especially for a small team. However, Sanrivatti may have a feather in its cap, in the form of its technical director. Paul Arkesden brings decades of experience in the performance vehicle industry, with stints at Singer and McLaren. I'll be excited to see if the firm can realize this ambitious concept: it's one we haven't seen taken to such extremes before, and it's certainly worth exploring for the next chapter of automotive racing.

Source: Sanrivatti

