World's fastest car: BYD's 3,000-hp hypercar shatters 500-km/h barrier

On a closed stretch of desert highway in Abu Dhabi, German racing driver Marc Basseng has rewritten automotive history at the wheel of a Chinese-built electric coupe.

Basseng blasted down the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road in the BYD’s Yangwang U9 Xtreme to clock 312.65 mph (503.17 km/h) – confirming it as the fastest production car ever built.

The blistering one-way run is strangely terrifying from the near silent cockpit as the highway lamps flash past.

YANGWANG U9X | 503.17km/h, Pursuit beyond the Ultimate

At the end of the run Basseng hammers the steering wheel and shouts: "One fast lane for me, a giant step for BYD." He’s right, the run has been recognized by both the FIA and Guinness World Records, making it a history maker. The U9X is the first street-legal vehicle to shatter the coveted 500-km/h barrier.

This month’s milestone caps a relentless assault on the planet’s established speed records. The U9X had already clocked 308.4 mph at Germany’s Automotive Testing Papenburg oval, eclipsing the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+and Croatia’s electric hypercar the Rimac Nevera. Before that, it had lapped the 12.94-mile (20.832-km) Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes, 59.157 seconds, the first production electric supercar to dip under seven minutes.

To appreciate why this all matters, look at the company behind the wheel. Shenzhen-based BYD only began life in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker. It has rapidly grown into a vertically integrated EV juggernaut that sells millions of passenger cars a year.

The record-breaking run took place on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road, in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region, on November 1 - with sports-car and endurance racer Marc Basseng behind the wheel BYD

When BYD launched the U9 under its luxury Yangwang sub-brand in 2024 at roughly US$236,000, many Western observers treated it as a flashy curiosity.

Styled by former Alfa Romeo, Audi, and Lamborghini design chief Wolfgang Egger, the scissor-doored coupe was an exotic wedge creating headlines by its hydraulic suspension party tricks. Thanks to the DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System that adjusts ride height vertically by nearly 3 in (75 mm), the car could dance to music, drive on three wheels, and even leap autonomously over road spikes and potholes.

Skeptics dismissed it as clever PR masking a heavy grand EV tourer. The launch-spec U9 was certainly heavy at 5,467 lb (2,480 kg). It had 1,287 horsepower (960 kW) making it quick, yet well behind established hypercars.

Then, BYD upped the stakes by producing a 3,000-hp Yangwang U9 Track Edition, which became the production-bound U9 Xtreme, a road-car capped at 30 customer units worldwide.

The U9 Xtreme is the first street-legal vehicle to shatter the long coveted 500-km/h barrier BYD

The Xtreme benefitted from a ground-up electrical overhaul that replaced the 800-volt architecture with a production-first 1,200-volt platform. An independent permanent-magnet motor drove each wheel, creating a combined 2,977 horsepower (2,220 kW). The computerized torque vectoring adjusted motor output at each corner 100 times per second.

BYD is a battery maker first don’t forget, so it achieved this without exotic nickel-manganese-cobalt cells. Instead, it re-configured its own 80-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate Blade battery which many Western engineers had dismissed as too heavy and sluggish for motorsport. BYD was able to give it extraordinary performance capabilities, like a staggering 30C discharge rate and 500-kW dual-gun fast charging.

The entire car is a technological showcase. The active suspension constantly trims the car’s aerodynamic pitch while the GitiSport e·GTR 2 PRO semi-slick tires are engineered to survive centrifugal forces that would shred ordinary rubber. This month’s record speed run establishes them as the world’s fastest road-legal tire.

In the broader auto landscape, the U9 Xtreme creates an uncomfortable new reality for ultra-performance brands. Rimac’s Nevera, Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid took years of development. By contrast, by owning its entire supply chain from raw lithium and silicon-carbide semiconductors to motors and hydraulics, BYD compressed years of hypercar development into a few months.

Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond was the first journalist from the west to drive the Xtreme. "This isn’t evolution, it's revolution," he said BYD

Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond was the first Western journalist to drive the Xtreme. "I’ve driven fast cars from all over the world but this feels like China just turning up and saying we’ll have all the records now," he said. "It makes us all rethink where the most world’s exciting cars come from. This isn’t evolution, its revolution."

Purists will of course note a few caveats. A single-direction sprint on a closed desert highway does not fully satisfy traditional two-way FIA record rules, leaving SSC’s Tuatara currently with bragging rights for the full two-way average speed. Plus steep US tariffs, Chinese-bans and federal vehicle rules ensure American buyers will never see a Yangwang showroom in Scottsdale or Miami any time soon.

Yet dismissing the U9 Xtreme as an unobtainable foreign curiosity misses the point.

This month BYD proved it can out-muscle the West’s finest engineering houses at the top of the pyramid while mass-producing budget commuters at the bottom – something that should now be keeping Detroit, Stuttgart and Maranello wide awake at night.

Source: BYD