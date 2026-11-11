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Automotive

World's fastest car: BYD's 3,000-hp hypercar shatters 500-km/h barrier

By Simon Heptinstall
November 11, 2026
World's fastest car: BYD's 3,000-hp hypercar shatters 500-km/h barrier
It’s the world’s fastest production car but only 30 models of the U9 Xtreme are going to be built
It’s the world’s fastest production car but only 30 models of the U9 Xtreme are going to be built
View 8 Images
It’s the world’s fastest production car but only 30 models of the U9 Xtreme are going to be built
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It’s the world’s fastest production car but only 30 models of the U9 Xtreme are going to be built
Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond was the first journalist from the west to drive the Xtreme. "This isn’t evolution, it's revolution," he said
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Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond was the first journalist from the west to drive the Xtreme. "This isn’t evolution, it's revolution," he said
The record-breaking run took place on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road, in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region, on November 1 - with sports-car and endurance racer Marc Basseng behind the wheel
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The record-breaking run took place on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road, in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region, on November 1 - with sports-car and endurance racer Marc Basseng behind the wheel
The U9 Xtreme is the first street-legal vehicle to shatter the long coveted 500-km/h barrier
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The U9 Xtreme is the first street-legal vehicle to shatter the long coveted 500-km/h barrier
The Xtreme’s 1,200-volt platform is a world production car first – and is the feature that powers all the headline-catching records
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The Xtreme’s 1,200-volt platform is a world production car first – and is the feature that powers all the headline-catching records
The U9 Xtreme has a massive 3000hp on tap, more than triple the power of a Bugatti Veyron
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The U9 Xtreme has a massive 3000hp on tap, more than triple the power of a Bugatti Veyron
Though the Guinness Record has been awarded for a single pass, the U9X actually made two runs on November 1: "The first pass confirmed that gains had been made in suspension, aerodynamics and tire performance, and the second attempt yielded the new record speed of 503.17km/h"
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Though the Guinness Record has been awarded for a single pass, the U9X actually made two runs on November 1: "The first pass confirmed that gains had been made in suspension, aerodynamics and tire performance, and the second attempt yielded the new record speed of 503.17km/h"
"Even as the team celebrated the astonishing 496.22km/h in Germany last year, they were looking through the data and discussing how to take U9X to its next level," said BYD's Executive VP. "503.17km/h is a fantastic achievement, and it moves the benchmark for pure electric power even further ahead of where others might dream"
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"Even as the team celebrated the astonishing 496.22km/h in Germany last year, they were looking through the data and discussing how to take U9X to its next level," said BYD's Executive VP. "503.17km/h is a fantastic achievement, and it moves the benchmark for pure electric power even further ahead of where others might dream"
View gallery - 8 images

On a closed stretch of desert highway in Abu Dhabi, German racing driver Marc Basseng has rewritten automotive history at the wheel of a Chinese-built electric coupe.

Basseng blasted down the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road in the BYD’s Yangwang U9 Xtreme to clock 312.65 mph (503.17 km/h) – confirming it as the fastest production car ever built.

The blistering one-way run is strangely terrifying from the near silent cockpit as the highway lamps flash past.

YANGWANG U9X | 503.17km/h, Pursuit beyond the Ultimate

At the end of the run Basseng hammers the steering wheel and shouts: "One fast lane for me, a giant step for BYD." He’s right, the run has been recognized by both the FIA and Guinness World Records, making it a history maker. The U9X is the first street-legal vehicle to shatter the coveted 500-km/h barrier.

This month’s milestone caps a relentless assault on the planet’s established speed records. The U9X had already clocked 308.4 mph at Germany’s Automotive Testing Papenburg oval, eclipsing the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+and Croatia’s electric hypercar the Rimac Nevera. Before that, it had lapped the 12.94-mile (20.832-km) Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes, 59.157 seconds, the first production electric supercar to dip under seven minutes.

To appreciate why this all matters, look at the company behind the wheel. Shenzhen-based BYD only began life in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker. It has rapidly grown into a vertically integrated EV juggernaut that sells millions of passenger cars a year.

The record-breaking run took place on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road, in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region, on November 1 - with sports-car and endurance racer Marc Basseng behind the wheel
The record-breaking run took place on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road, in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region, on November 1 - with sports-car and endurance racer Marc Basseng behind the wheel

When BYD launched the U9 under its luxury Yangwang sub-brand in 2024 at roughly US$236,000, many Western observers treated it as a flashy curiosity.

Styled by former Alfa Romeo, Audi, and Lamborghini design chief Wolfgang Egger, the scissor-doored coupe was an exotic wedge creating headlines by its hydraulic suspension party tricks. Thanks to the DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System that adjusts ride height vertically by nearly 3 in (75 mm), the car could dance to music, drive on three wheels, and even leap autonomously over road spikes and potholes.

Skeptics dismissed it as clever PR masking a heavy grand EV tourer. The launch-spec U9 was certainly heavy at 5,467 lb (2,480 kg). It had 1,287 horsepower (960 kW) making it quick, yet well behind established hypercars.

Then, BYD upped the stakes by producing a 3,000-hp Yangwang U9 Track Edition, which became the production-bound U9 Xtreme, a road-car capped at 30 customer units worldwide.

The U9 Xtreme is the first street-legal vehicle to shatter the long coveted 500-km/h barrier
The U9 Xtreme is the first street-legal vehicle to shatter the long coveted 500-km/h barrier

The Xtreme benefitted from a ground-up electrical overhaul that replaced the 800-volt architecture with a production-first 1,200-volt platform. An independent permanent-magnet motor drove each wheel, creating a combined 2,977 horsepower (2,220 kW). The computerized torque vectoring adjusted motor output at each corner 100 times per second.

BYD is a battery maker first don’t forget, so it achieved this without exotic nickel-manganese-cobalt cells. Instead, it re-configured its own 80-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate Blade battery which many Western engineers had dismissed as too heavy and sluggish for motorsport. BYD was able to give it extraordinary performance capabilities, like a staggering 30C discharge rate and 500-kW dual-gun fast charging.

The entire car is a technological showcase. The active suspension constantly trims the car’s aerodynamic pitch while the GitiSport e·GTR 2 PRO semi-slick tires are engineered to survive centrifugal forces that would shred ordinary rubber. This month’s record speed run establishes them as the world’s fastest road-legal tire.

In the broader auto landscape, the U9 Xtreme creates an uncomfortable new reality for ultra-performance brands. Rimac’s Nevera, Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid took years of development. By contrast, by owning its entire supply chain from raw lithium and silicon-carbide semiconductors to motors and hydraulics, BYD compressed years of hypercar development into a few months.

Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond was the first journalist from the west to drive the Xtreme. "This isn’t evolution, it's revolution," he said
Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond was the first journalist from the west to drive the Xtreme. "This isn’t evolution, it's revolution," he said

Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond was the first Western journalist to drive the Xtreme. "I’ve driven fast cars from all over the world but this feels like China just turning up and saying we’ll have all the records now," he said. "It makes us all rethink where the most world’s exciting cars come from. This isn’t evolution, its revolution."

Purists will of course note a few caveats. A single-direction sprint on a closed desert highway does not fully satisfy traditional two-way FIA record rules, leaving SSC’s Tuatara currently with bragging rights for the full two-way average speed. Plus steep US tariffs, Chinese-bans and federal vehicle rules ensure American buyers will never see a Yangwang showroom in Scottsdale or Miami any time soon.

Yet dismissing the U9 Xtreme as an unobtainable foreign curiosity misses the point.

This month BYD proved it can out-muscle the West’s finest engineering houses at the top of the pyramid while mass-producing budget commuters at the bottom – something that should now be keeping Detroit, Stuttgart and Maranello wide awake at night.

Source: BYD

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

AutomotiveBYDWorld's FastestElectric VehiclesWorld RecordsGuinness
1 comment
Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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1 comment
vince
What a car to drive if police are chasing you. In an hour it could cross from state to state. No copter could keeo up with it, nitt even military copters