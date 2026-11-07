Mid-engine 3-wheeler packs more kilo-to-kilo power than a Ferrari Enzo

The floor of the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan is always a global battlefield of sexy new two-wheelers. This year however a weird and wonderful radical newcomer has stolen the show – and it has three wheels not two.

The grand reveal of the MTPeak One-All managed to grab the spotlight with its looks, performance and sheer quality. The open-cockpit, reverse trike is a fully realized, high-performance sports trike targeting low-volume high-end bespoke production.

The radical carbon-fiber bodied MTPeak One-All trike has a power-to-weight ratio to match a Ferrari Enzo GuangYu Motorcycle Co., Ltd. / MTPEAK

It’s developed by GuangYu Industrial, an engineering conglomerate based in Shenzhen, with over three decades of precision manufacturing expertise. Rivals are taking it seriously because GuangYu has the resources and internal supply chain to overwhelm most small niche builders.

Historically, the three-wheeled market has balanced in a rather wobbly way between quirky post-war economic necessity and track-day toys. When we overviewed machines like the Vanderhall Laguna or SUB G1, the appeal rested on stripped-back minimalism or lightweight motorcycle-engined platforms.

MTPeak, however, is taking a different, heavier-hitting racing line. Beneath the sweeping bodywork lies a high-strength tubular spaceframe constructed from chromium-molybdenum steel. GuangYu utilized extensive in-house manufacturing capabilities to wrap the chassis in lightweight carbon-fiber panels to create a vehicle that delivers a staggering 370 hp per metric ton. That’s firmly in the performance territory of dedicated track specials. The Ferrari Enzo has around 360 hp per ton and a Lamborghini Aventador around 370.

"The structure is completed by a chromoly steel spaceframe, carbon-fiber body panels, vented carbon-ceramic brakes, a 50:50 weight distribution, and 305-mm rear tires, all built to rigorous automotive industry standards" GuangYu Motorcycle Co., Ltd. / MTPEAK

Power comes from what seems a rather humble mid-mounted 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The source of this unit hasn’t been mentioned. GuangYu doesn’t normally make engines although fellow Chinese manufacturing giant Geely does make a similar unit.

What we can tell you is that while most competitors opt for high-revving bike engines that lack low-end urgency, MTPeak’s turbo motor provides a strong and broad torque curve. The power channels through a sophisticated 9-speed automatic transmission to a single, massive 12-inch (305-mm) wide rear tire.

Up front, the dual-wheel setup provides a wide, stable footprint and a perfect 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution. To ensure the vehicle stops as rapidly as it accelerates, the front wheels are equipped with high-performance, ventilated carbon-ceramic brakes.

The One-All is from MTPeak, a completely new brand with the weight of China’s giant GuangYu conglomerate behind it GuangYu Motorcycle Co., Ltd. / MTPEAK

This level of engineering and performance potential drops the One-All into a competitive segment. The established king of the American autocycle scene, the Polaris Slingshot, has relied on its angular, polymer-paneled style to attract open-air enthusiasts for over a decade. The mass-produced Slingshot is accessible to mainstream drivers looking for more fun but the One-All is targeting ultra premium buyers. It’s closer in spirit to the vintage aviation-inspired elegance of British Morgan three-wheelers. The One-All has retro looks too, with a whiff of classic speedboat mixed with a dose of sixties wind-in-the hair roadster.

For American buyers, the federal government classifies three-wheelers as motorcycles. This means the One-All bypasses complex, costly safety barriers like airbags and crash-testing certifications that are needed for passenger cars. In 49 states, drivers will be able to pilot the One-All with a standard Class D driver's license, avoiding the need for a motorcycle endorsement, though drivers in some states like California and New York will need to strap on a helmet to comply with local open-cockpit laws.

The MTPeak One-All is due to enter very limited production in 2027 GuangYu Motorcycle Co., Ltd. / MTPEAK

With development and fabrication mostly in-house, GuangYu side-steps supply chain traps that often sink auto startups. The company announced that limited production is scheduled to begin in 2027. At launch, MTPeak withheld the performance and price tag details, using the excuse that the final cost will depend on individual customization.

Industry estimates ponder that, based on the 370 hp per metric ton power-to-weight, it seems sure to easily undercut a Polaris Slingshot’s 0–60 mph in 5.3 seconds. And because it uses an entirely carbon-fiber body, custom chromoly steel spaceframe and high-performance ventilated carbon-ceramic brakes the price point is likely to be beyond the aluminum-bodied Morgan Super 3’s $54,000, and high-performance carbon track trikes like the Campagna T-Rex RR at $65,000.

Rather than chasing volume, MTPeak is heading to the top of the market and aims to allow buyers to individually tailor each vehicle. As an analog high-performance toy, the One-All might just be their perfect configuration for automotive escapism.

Source: MTPeak