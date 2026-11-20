There’s no way… no way you’re telling me what you’re seeing is effectively an earnest Honda Passport. The three-row mid-size SUV lends itself very graciously to this wild Baja Spec monster.

Put together by Honda with assistance from Mason Motorsports, the Passport Baja Spec Trophy Truck was on display at this year’s SEMA show, and safe to say, it drew in huge crowds. It has been developed specifically to compete in the top Trophy Truck class of the 2027 SCORE World Desert Championship.

Powering the vehicle is a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 2.4-liter V-6 based on Acura’s ARX-06 IMSA race car engine. But there’s a tweak – it’s paired with an 800-volt hybrid system. A lightweight battery pack is housed inside a carbon-fiber enclosure, with pouch-type cells similar to those found in Formula 1 race cars.

Honda worked with Mason Motorsports to put the truck together Honda Racing

The setup works alongside a front-mounted, Mason Motorsports-built Masomatic twin-angled-drive five-speed transmission, which channels more than 1,300 horsepower to all four wheels. The custom AWD system uses dual rear driveshafts to distribute power to angled, high-pinion spiral-bevel gears at each wheel, doing away with the conventional ring-and-pinion arrangement.

Aside from allowing power to be distributed independently between the rear wheels, this unusual arrangement does away with much of the low-slung hardware associated with a conventional driveshaft and rear differential. That's a rather clever solution for a truck expected to spend its life smashing through rocks, ruts, and just about everything else Baja can throw at it.

In a similar manner, a Mason Motorsports differential and portal gear assemblies are found at the front hubs, specifically engineered to squeeze out as much ground clearance as possible. A transfer case positioned ahead of the engine splits power between the front and rear wheels.

A bespoke rear frame section is designed to support the hybrid setup, while the carbon-fiber bodywork finished in Red Bull livery has been sculpted to meet Honda's aerodynamic requirements. There are deep channels behind the front wheels, exhaust outlets positioned high up and fitted with fins to help manage airflow, and integrated cab tunnels designed to reduce drag.

The Passport Baja Spec Trophy Truck will compete in the 2027 SCORE World Desert Championship Honda Racing

Weight distribution has also influenced the packaging. The batteries and fluid tanks are positioned toward the rear of the chassis, while a 145-gallon (549-liter) carbon-Kevlar safety fuel cell, also developed by Mason, sits centrally within the cab. The truck rides on Toyo tires, although Honda hasn't disclosed the wheel dimensions.

The Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) says the Passport Baja Spec brings several bits of tech rarely seen in the trophy truck category. That includes dual-axle brake-by-wire, adaptive traction control, and AI-managed power delivery. Keeping all that under control is a bespoke long-travel suspension setup equipped with Fox racing dampers.

There's a good reason Honda is making such a fuss about the technology. Several of the components draw on engineering already proven in high-level motorsport, including Formula 1, IndyCar, and IMSA.

The AWD system boasts dual rear driveshafts to transfer power Honda Racing

Trophy Trucks are about as wild as off-road racing machines can get. They're brutally powerful, built to absorb punishment that would destroy an ordinary vehicle, and expected to maintain their composure across hundreds of miles of unforgiving terrain. Simply getting one to survive a race is a considerable engineering achievement. Honda is thus eyeing a podium finish with this one.

The Japanese automaker's relationship with Baja racing stretches back to the early 1960s, with Honda involved in the inaugural running of the legendary Baja 1000. With 22 overall victories under its belt, HRC is looking to add another chapter to that history.

The new Passport-based trophy truck will become the first hybrid-powered machine to compete in the SCORE World Desert Championship when it makes its competitive debut at the 2027 SCORE Baja 500 next June. Two-time Baja 1000 winner Bryce Menzies will be behind the wheel at that race.

Looking at this thing, it's easy to forget that this trophy truck is essentially a Honda Passport underneath. Of course, I acknowledge that’s like calling a Formula 1 car a particularly ambitious go-kart.

But it’s a rather interesting fact, isn't it? Honda has taken a familiar family SUV, thrown virtually every conventional rulebook out the window, and turned it into a 1,300-hp hybrid desert racer. Now the only question that remains to be answered is whether that translates into a Baja victory.

Source: Honda Racing