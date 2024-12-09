Flat-pack electric truck delivers the goods in developing nations

A UK-based company is on a mission to make goods haulage easier and cleaner for producers in developing nations. Now thanks to a multi-million-dollar deal, its electric-truck-as-a-service model is about to expand in Rwanda and neighboring regions.

We first crossed paths with the Ox truck more than 10 years ago, with acclaimed F1 designer Gordon Murray reportedly involved in its creation. The diesel-engine workhorse was designed for flat-pack transportation to developing nations and relatively quick assembly on site before getting to work.

By COP26 in 2021, the compact rugged truck had gone electric, and the first vehicle shipped to operations in Rwanda early the following year. Rather than offer the vehicles for sale to farmers in such regions, the idea here is for producers to book space on a truck to transport goods to market – rather than piling everything atop a bicycle and pushing it along dirt roads themselves.

"An EV is actually perfect for Africa because they are super cheap to operate and maintain," Ox CEO Simon Davis told Fast Company earlier this year. "That makes them a great fit with a service business model. What we’ve done is develop the first purpose-designed electric truck for Africa."

The Ox e-truck-as-a-service model operates as a relatively inexpensive alternative to hauling goods to market on foot or by bicycle Ox Delivers

The built-for-purpose electric trucks look very similar to the early diesel models on the outside, benefitting from high ground clearance and sturdy construction. But this flavor swaps dirty diesel for a clean and quiet electric drivetrain built around a 74-kWh battery pack for more than 90 miles (150 km) of hauling over all kinds of challenging terrain. And it's rated for a respectable 4,410-lb (2,000-kg) payload capacity, too.

The compact Ox electric truck can haul up to 2,000 kg of goods over rough terrain, without spewing out polluting fumes as it rolls along Ox Delivers

Late last week, the company announced that it had secured a US$163 million franchise deal to supply more truck-as-a-service electric haulers to Rwanda, while also laying the ground for expansion into four neighboring countries – Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi.

"Over the last three years, Ox Delivers has made a significant positive impact on the lives of our 5,000 customers in Rwanda," said Ox East Africa's CEO, Colin Tebbett. "Some of our customers have seen their sales increase by five times simply by using the Ox Delivers service. This new franchise will allow us to strengthen our commitment to Rwanda as well as expand into neighboring countries to radically transform the lives of thousands more traders."

Source: Ox Delivers