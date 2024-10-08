© 2024 New Atlas
Automotive

'Smart' connected tire will transmit data to the car in real-time

By Utkarsh Sood
October 07, 2024
'Smart' connected tire will transmit data to the car in real-time
The Pagani Utopia Roadster is the first car to benefit from Pirelli's new smart tire
The Pagani Utopia Roadster is the first car to benefit from Pirelli's new smart tire
View 6 Images
The Cyber Tyre enables real-time data transmission
1/6
The Cyber Tyre enables real-time data transmission
The data era for tires has arrived
2/6
The data era for tires has arrived
Each tire has an integrated sensor within that captures key metrics
3/6
Each tire has an integrated sensor within that captures key metrics
Pirelli has already made use of this tech on the Pagani Utopia Roadster
4/6
Pirelli has already made use of this tech on the Pagani Utopia Roadster
Pirelli has yet to announce if/when this tech will make its way to passenger cars
5/6
Pirelli has yet to announce if/when this tech will make its way to passenger cars
The Pagani Utopia Roadster is the first car to benefit from Pirelli's new smart tire
6/6
The Pagani Utopia Roadster is the first car to benefit from Pirelli's new smart tire
View gallery - 6 images

Pirelli and Bosch have signed a joint development agreement to create a software-driven "intelligent tire" system that will combine Bosch's hardware and software know-how with Pirelli's tire-integrated sensors tech.

We’ve seen many a concept tire over the years, from Michelin and GM’s airless tires to the shape-shifting wheels from Korea that can deform in response to rough terrain. While these are innovative ideas, Pirelli and Bosch’s Cyber Tyre seems more likely to be hitting store shelves in the not-too-distant future. First announced as a concept in 2019, it essentially uses tire data to assist in fine-tuning software-controlled car features to suit various driving conditions.

Each tire is equipped with an advanced integrated sensors that connect to the car’s electronics, enabling the vehicle to adjust its setup based on the fitted tire. The primary function of the tech will be to optimize ABS braking performance and enhance stability and traction control – all in real time.

The data era for tires has arrived
The data era for tires has arrived

For an initial joint project with Pagani, Bosch developed an ESP (Electronic Stability Program) application specially tailored to a the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires on an 852-horsepower Pagani Utopia Roadster, which comes with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 engine. The tires have built-in sensors that link to the car's ABS and traction control systems, which the companies say allows for the best possible utilization of each tire's unique characteristics and capabilities, resulting in improved control and customized driving expereiences.

Each tire has an integrated sensor within that captures key metrics
Each tire has an integrated sensor within that captures key metrics

The partnership will leverage Bosch's experience in MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) sensor technology and tire pressure sensors that use BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) wireless communications technology, while Pirelli will contribute its experience in developing in-tire device hardware and software and tire modeling. It's believed that together, these capabilities will enable real-time tire data collection, processing, and very low-power transmission via BLE to the vehicle's electronic control system.

Cyber Tyre: more safety, comfort, and driving dynamics

Pirelli and Bosch day the Cyber Tyre should also bring environmental benefits, as it should reduce tire wear, which plays a significant role in a car's overall environmental impact, primarily due to the release of microplastics and other pollutants into the environment.

The big question now is when this technology will reach passenger cars for widespread use, as Pirelli and Bosch haven't given a timeline for that. When they do arrive, Cyber Tyres are sure to be pricier than your standard set of shoes, but there are certain to be plenty willing to pay for an improvement in driving experience if the tires can deliver on their romise.

Source: Pirelli

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

AutomotivePirelliBoschTiresAutomotiveTransport
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!