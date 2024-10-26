Review: 2024 Ford Mustang GT is the last of the V8 muscle cars

The 2024 model year marks the seventh generation of the Ford Mustang, which is now the last of the American muscle cars with a V8 engine option. Ford has said that the V8 will remain a mainstay in the Mustang for as long as it’s legally possible.



At a Glance

Last of the V8-powered muscle cars

Full redesign includes new styling inside and out

GT model remains V8 entry option

More rear seat and trunk space

This new generation for the Mustang means several changes, but many things remain similar or the same. The previous-generation’s platform and engines are still there, though somewhat modified, and styling changes are subtle rather than derivative.

The two 'rental car' versions of the Mustang (EcoBoost and EcoBoost Premium) are still there. These have a peppy 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and 10-speed automatic transmission in rear-wheel drive. This 315-horsepower (232-kW) engine is still pretty good for a two-door coupe like the Mustang.

The GT model, however, sits mid-pack in the trim levels and introduces both a 5.0-liter V8 as well as a six-speed manual transmission option. The 5.0-L V8 outputs 480 hp (353 kW) to the rear wheels. That same engine powers the top-end Dark Horse model, but is souped up to 500 hp (368 kW). All of the V8-powered 2024 Ford Mustang models have a 10-speed automatic transmission option as well.

This new Mustang keeps with the pony car’s tradition of being (generally) no-frills. There are plenty of options to add those frills, if they’re wanted, but for the most part, there’s little in the way of added weight in the name of luxury with the Mustang. That said, there’s a pretty long list of standard equipment, most of it due to today’s expectations. These include digital instrument panels, large infotainment screens, CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and advanced safety and driver’s aid systems.

From the base model EcoBoost, the GT model adds larger wheels to accommodate the larger brakes required for the huge power boost of the V8 over the turbo-4. Hood vents to let that larger engine breathe are also added. The only non-requisite upgrade made is an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The GT is basically the stock option for V8 entry. And that extra power runs about US$10,000 more. Roughly $60.61 per added horsepower. But it means a buyer can get a bonafide muscle car for under $45,000.

When the 2024 Ford Mustang GT was given to me to drive, I was asked if the six-speed manual transmission was my preference. My answer was in the affirmative, of course. Not because I’m an enthusiast, but because I am old enough to remember when the manual shift was what everyone who couldn’t afford expensive cars would have. Today, people like me see the shift-it-yourself setup as inherently more fun. Because it is.

I thoroughly enjoyed the 2024 Mustang GT. I’ve always had a soft spot for this car in this particular configuration, though. It’s got a visceral likability about it. It’s the blue collar sports car. Even now in its seventh generation.

This seventh-generation of the Mustang brings some design changes, but nothing revolutionary Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Driving it, I was reminded why I enjoy the rumbling, powerful experience a throaty V8 engine can provide. Especially when packaged in something small like the Mustang. I’m not the type that worries about which car is quicker, faster, or whatever. I don’t go to the race track on the regular or roast tires as a habit. I just enjoy driving and the feel of a vehicle that is a joy to drive. On or off the road.

The 2024 Mustang is definitely a joy to drive. It’s not the best at anything. It’s not really the worst at anything either. You probably won’t buy one to haul your kids to daycare, for example – even though the back seat and trunk space have expanded a little in this new generation car. So it could be excused as a bit more family friendly now.

And the inevitable EVangelist commenters should take note: none of your favorite things about your EV are comparable to the favorite things a muscle car driver enjoys.

As for the Mustang and Jim Farley’s remarks about the V8 engine sticking around for as long as conceivably possible? Thanks, Jim. Some of us are glad to hear that.

Product Page: 2024 Ford Mustang