Review: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 defies logic to enter unlikely territory

The Ioniq 6 is the least logical progression from Hyundai’s well-done Ioniq 5 crossover. But it works. Really well. Going from an SUV to a sedan seems counterintuitive, given the way the automotive market seems to shun sedans. Yet this is one of the best sedans we’ve driven lately.

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a midsize sedan with an upscale look and feel. Introduced in 2023, the Ioniq 6 turns heads wherever it goes and is one of those electric vehicles that is an actual vehicle that happens to be electric. Instead of the other way around. Early adopters might think that the batteries are the focal point and the rest of the vehicle should follow, but for mainstream buyers, that space-age, procrustean, “everything is a screen now” design is not appealing.

Enter well-designed vehicles like the Ioniq 6. It’s not without its quirks, of course. But it’s one of several very well-done EVs I’ve driven in the past year. Hyundai and Kia definitely have the market pegged and are producing some well-done electrics. Others are following suit, but with rockier results. The Koreans have a good idea of what people will buy and how to make it usable in the real world. Outside of the luxury market, it’s tougher to find competitors for them that are as consistent.

The 2024 Ioniq 6 comes in a few flavors. The single-motor model (rear-wheel drive) has a 53 kWh battery pack and produces 149 horsepower (110 kW). The EPA estimated range for this model is 240 miles (386 km). Given our experience with the all-wheel drive dual-motor model, though, that’s probably conservative.

The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is plush and well thought out

The larger 77.4-kWh battery option can have a motor on each axle, pushing output to 320 horsepower (235 kW) of output. Range for this is EPA-estimated at 316 miles per charge. I drove this and saw that as a close average (roughly 312 miles/502 km). Most will likely get better than that, depending on highway speeds and mixes. My week included some 80-mph (129-km/h) freeway drives for about half the total mileage put on the vehicle. In the height of Wyoming winter. A more city-heavy mix in a more moderate climate will see better range returns.

The same 77.4 kWh battery can be had in a rear-wheel drive model as well, upping EPA range estimates to 361 miles (581 km).

Where the downer comes in is with the price tag. The 2024 Ioniq 6 has a starting price of about US$39,000. Compared to other gasoline, hybrid, or plug-ins in its segment, that’s pretty steep. The test model I drove rang in over $51,000 before delivery charges. That’s in the luxury realm.

Granted, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is burgeoning on luxury at that point. So that may not be the kind of price hindrance it appears to be. Provided one is willing to keep the Hyundai badge for that price and not jump to a more prestigious marque instead. So far, there are no Genesis equivalents to the Ioniq 6, though that’s very likely to change sooner than later. The larger G80 is a great car, so don’t expect the Ioniq 6 to be left without a luxury counterpart for long.

The beautifully curvy design of the Ioniq 6 does have one drawback: Rear headroom. For those over six feet (1.8 m) in height, it starts getting tight. The rear window is also relatively narrow, making one more dependent on side mirrors to see behind the car while driving. We’re also not terribly fond of the shifter being located below the steering wheel. But at least there are physical buttons for climate and audio controls. And a lot of storage space around that center console for purses, phones, and beverages.

Drive quality in the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is very good. It’s hard to screw up the natural dynamics of a sedan, with most downers being thanks to powertrain rather than design. In this case, everything is a smooth fit. The Ioniq 6 is quick, but not a sports sedan per se. It’s quick because it’s an EV, not because it’s designed to hit the track.

The rear portion of the Ioniq 6 is reminiscent of Porsche

Handling is similarly sharp, meeting the needs of the Ioniq 6 as-is and not going beyond into rough-riding sport territory. With batteries in the floor and weight distribution between the axles nearly perfect, the Ioniq 6 takes advantage of the natural upsides of a battery-based powertrain. Most Hyundai and Kia models incorporating batteries in their design have this same appeal.

The 2024 Ioniq 6 is a beautifully-done sedan overall. It’s definitely one of my favorites thus far.

