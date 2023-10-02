Review: 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE X4 SUV impresses

There are now two Mercedes-Benz EQE models. One is a car, the other an SUV. Both are electric and both are great entries into the emerging EV market. We spent some time behind the wheel of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 600 4Matic and were impressed.



At a Glance

Excellent electric drivetrain design and implementation

Truly luxurious ride and interior quality

Hyperscreen is ... well, hyper

Unusually maneuverable for an SUV

The EQE SUV is based on the EQE sedan, fitting just above the smaller EQB and the larger EQS SUV. The EQB is the only Mercedes-Benz battery-electric SUV that gets its own name, which seems odd. Having to throw the vehicle’s category on the end to delineate it from another very similar model makes it feel like an afterthought. Why not just call it something else? Like EQEX? Everyone at this point knows that “X” means crossover now. It’s a luxury model trope at this point.

Alphabet soup naming conventions aside, the EQE X4 SUV is a very well-done electric vehicle from Mercedes. Like the others we’ve reviewed, including its name twin the EQS as well as the EQE and EQS 580 X4 SUV, this one is very well thought out. All of these vehicles are based on the same modular EV platform, which explains their similarities in excellence. And all of them, aside from their large infotainment screens, are vehicles that happen to be electric instead of space-age-wannabe electric vehicles.

Our chief complaint with the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is its large infotainment screen Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE X4 SUV has a conventional design that does little to give away its electric status. Those wishing to go electric but who aren’t interested in green preening while they do so will appreciate that. Inside, the EQE SUV is all luxury, Mercedes-style. Plush seating, well-formed controls and bolsters, and easy-access buttons and switches abound. It’s comfortable, well-considered, and easy to get used to.

The 2024 EQE X4 SUV comes in a handful of model variants: EQE 350+, EQE 350 4Matic, EQE 500 4Matic, and the AMG EQE 600 4Matic. We drove that last model, with all of its bells and whistles, and greatly enjoyed the powerful output. But this is a great ride that would be just as good in its lower-output 350 setups, especially if all-wheel drive (aka “4Matic”) were included.

The 350-labeled trim points have a motor on the rear axle that outputs 288 hp (212 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque. The EPA-estimated range for this rear-wheel drive model is about 279 miles (449 km) per charge. Going to the 4Matic version drops range to 253 miles (407 km), but puts a motor on the front axle. That keeps horsepower the same, but ups torque to 564 lb-ft (765 Nm).

The 500 4Matic uses a motor on each axle as well, but ups their output to a combined 402 hp (296 kW) and 633 lb-ft (858 Nm). The larger battery pack in this one ups the range to 269 miles (433 km), estimated. This version also adds rear-wheel steering (as is also found in the upper-end EQS sedan). The AMG variant ups that one to 617 hp (458 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm).

While the 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE X4 600 4Matic is a really great drive, it’s also a little overdone. For the price tag (well into six figures), it’s a little much for most people. The less powerful, but no less well-done EQE 350 4Matic SUV seems to be at a sweet point for drive quality, power, and price point in this luxury segment. Buyers will be in the US$80,000 or so ballpark with that option.

As with the other Mercedes EVs we’ve tested, the EQE X4 ranks very high in appeal. The only complaint we have is with its infotainment system. The MBUX system is very well done, with crisp screens and the best natural voice recognition in the business. But the screen itself is both overly large and, well, flashy. Not in a disco kind of way, but in a way that causes screen “blips” from one screen to another.

The back seats in the EQE SUV are well-proportioned in those outboard seats Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

In our week with the EQE SUV, we put it through the usual places for highway efficiency testing. At high altitude, we drove it on a 42-mile (68-km) loop (negating terrain changes) as we do every other vehicle we test. Topping off, doing the drive, and topping off again gave us a good idea of energy usage on that loop. No significant cross-winds or delays were in effect.

Energy usage was pretty good, but not quite what would be required to get the EPA’s range estimate for the 500 4Matic. Most EVs lose about 20% of their potential range on this loop and this Mercedes wasn’t any different. All-highway driving would likely put this one in the roughly 200 miles (322 km) of actual range (versus the 235 (378 km) the AMG model is rated for) – roughly 70 MPGe. Which is about average for the luxury midsized SUV EV segment.

Our assessment is that if you can swing the price tag on the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, we think it’s worth a test drive as it's one of the better EVs we’ve driven.

Product Page: 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE X4 SUV

