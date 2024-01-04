Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz C and GLC look different but act the same

Closely related, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and GLC-Class are based on the same platform. The C sedan is a solid entry option for the luxury brand while the GLC is similarly designed but in an SUV format. We drove them both.



At a glance

Powertrains are almost identical and a good fit

Drive quality is very different between the two

Good offerings for the entry-level luxury markets

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan is now in its fifth generation, though the coupe and convertible models are leaving. The new C sedan shares its platform and many other things with the similarly-sized, SUV-styled GLC Class.

Both vehicles have the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder as their base engine. This produces 255 horsepower (188 kW) via a nine-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels. All-wheel drive is optional on both the C and the GLC. Both also have three trim levels of packaging, starting with the base model (Premium for the C), Exclusive, and the Pinnacle. There is also a new AMG model for the C-Class with one coming for the GLC in the 2024 model year.

That is where similarities largely end for the C and GLC, outside of shared interior switchgear and some aesthetics.

Part of that shared interior switchgear is Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system. This is one of the more advanced on today’s market, with a well-done natural voice control system and HD display that does most daily tasks smoothly. Mercedes also has one of the better in-vehicle navigation systems we've tried. Its primary weak point is with smartphone integration, which can be dodgy with some phones.

Controls are not hard to get used to in both models. Mercedes has moved away from the not-always-intuitive touchpads that were the steering wheel controls in previous generations, towards more conventional but still high-tech feeling touch-sensitive "virtual" buttons. These illuminate when the vehicle is on and require only the faintest of touch to activate. That said, they still require enough of a touch that brushing them with a palm during driving maneuvers isn't likely to set them off accidentally.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz C300 is one of the last of the rear-driven sedans available on today's market Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan

The C300 sedan has a starting price of US$46,000, putting it squarely in the entry-level luxury market. It comes with a long list of standard equipment and boasts the most interior luxury in its class (by our estimation). Oddly, like a lot of entry point luxury models, it does not come standard with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping, or a head-up display.

All of these items are generally standard on non-luxury brands that price into the luxury categories. Instead, they're only available as add-ons through either trim level or package upgrades. Or course, most buyers in the entry-level market aren’t getting the base model.

What sets the C300 apart is its rear-driven bias and quick dynamics. It’s not fast, on paper, but it’s certainly quick in the real world. Acceleration feels punchy in the 2024 C300, especially with the 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

And the nine-speed automatic has plenty of gear sets to choose from to keep the sedan going at any speed. The new AMG C 43 model offers even more of that, with about 150 more horsepower (112 kW). Real power mongers will also like the new C 63 S E Performance option coming later this year.

Back seat roominess and comfort in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 are good for the class Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Interior passenger space and general ergonomics are also high points for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Once a seating position is set, one feels connected and ensconced in the sedan without feeling cramped. And the large amount of interior space means passengers don’t feel crammed in either.

As one of the last of the rear-drive-designed sedans on the market, we thoroughly enjoyed the drive quality of the C300.

Like the C300, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV

Like the C-Class sedan, the GLC-Class SUV has a smooth powertrain and roomy interior. It is not, however, as sporty to drive or as quick to leave the stop light. The larger and bulkier design of the GLC means it’s less responsive and dynamic. This is a tradeoff for the larger size, roomier seating and rear cargo space afforded by this crossover design.

Mercedes did make up for some of this by adding a mild hybrid system to the GLC’s 2.0L engine, which helps improve fuel economy slightly and improves acceleration at low speeds even more. The mild-hybrid system removes much of the turbo lag associated with small displacement turbocharged engines.

The starting price for the 2024 GLC is about $49,000. There is no AMG variant (yet) for the GLC, but it does have a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model coming later in 2024.

Interior comfort is a high point for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz C300 Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

We enjoyed the larger 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 as a daily driver for family hauling and getting around. It’s small enough that it’s generally easy to park in most situations, but large enough to have the utility most people need. As with the C, the GLC’s rear-wheel bias while driving makes for better turning and handling.

Both the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and GLC-Class are well-done entry-level luxury options. We would recommend cross-shopping with the Genesis brand’s G70 sedan and GV70 crossover. These are strong options with similar luxury points. Most will find the choice between these two brands a tough one to make.

Product pages: Mercedes-Benz C-Class / Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

