Review: 2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe leans hard into heritage

The Bronco Stroppe is Ford’s bold statement: this isn’t just a trim level, it’s a halo model. It wears its heritage loudly and proudly, with eye-catching livery, heavy-duty gear, and the promise of serious off-road cred. But like all halo models, the question is: does it justify the premium, or is it mostly theater?



At a Glance

Really great look and mix of modern and old-school design

Capable both on- and off-road

Price premium could be a turnoff

Interior compromises are unavoidable

The paint and graphics for the 2026 Bronco Stroppe are bold, unapologetic, and clearly meant to evoke Bill Stroppe’s Baja Broncos of the early 1970s. In a sea of gray and silver SUVs, it absolutely commands attention. So the answer to our leading question is that no, the Bronco Stroppe is not just theater.

Ford didn’t just slap on stripes and call it a day. The look is pure throwback and that’s the main draw for this Bronco, but under the skin there’s equipment to back it up with capability. A HOSS 3.0 suspension with Fox internal-bypass dampers, a stabilizer-bar disconnect system, 35-inch Goodyear Territory RT tires, beadlock-capable 17-inch wheels, and front and rear locking diffs are just some of the gear to be found.

Surprisingly, the ride isn’t punishing. With its 100.4 inch wheelbase and Fox dampers, the Stroppe manages to stay reasonably composed over moderately rough pavement. It’s tall and a little narrow, so body motions are what you expect. But Ford has done a credible job at balancing off-road stiffness with everyday usability. That’s true of most Bronco models and stays true with the Stroppe.

A few throwback designs like red stitching and white paneling compete with modern amenities in the 2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Steering is direct, though you feel the weight and leverage. In town, the Stroppe feels more purposeful than playful, though, while on tarmac, it never feels like a sports sedan. It’s not brutish, however, and is still easy to manipulate.

Just remember that all that off-road gear on the Bronco Stroppe is heavy. Its curb weight, the mass of accessories, and large tires all conspire to reduce approach/departure angles, increase brake load, and make precise slow-speed maneuvers more taxing for the driver.

Under the hood is a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 producing about 330 hp (243 kW). That’s the same engine many Bronco variants use, but here it’s tasked with pushing a much more fully equipped package. Zero-to-60 mph (0-92 km/h) is right around 8 seconds most of the time. I actually achieved better sprints on dirt than on pavement – mostly thanks to those tires. The Bronco Raptor is quicker, but nobody in their right mind is drag racing in a Bronco.

Fuel economy is, of course, predictably poor: about 17 - 18 mpg (13.8 - 13.1 L/100km) combined per the EPA. In the real world, expect to see less than that most of the time unless you drive a bigger highway mix. I managed about 15.5 mpg (15.2 L/100km) as an average.

The tri-tone color of the 2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe is a good call back to the red, white, and blue Stroppe models of the 80s Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Inside, the Stroppe leans into sporty cues: Code Orange contrast stitching, white accents on the dash, a Stroppe badge on the center console, and subtle thematic touches that feel purposeful rather than gratuitous. The mix of black leather and white/contrast elements keeps things from feeling too dark or too funky. It’s a good mix of old and new.

The interior ergonomics and materials follow the Bronco line’s pattern: durable where needed, but with compromises. You’ll notice hard plastics, bits that feel functional more than premium. Some of the interior space is consumed by structural and off-road hardware. Storage is serviceable, but not class-leading. Rear visibility suffers from wide pillars and aggressive surfaces. Wind buffeting at speed, or in moderate crosswinds, is a constant reminder that this isn’t a luxury tourer. Ergonomics take a back seat to some utility requirements, which should be expected. And some of the finish choices feel like they lean a little too hard into “show truck” rather than “daily utility.”

The tall proportions make ingress and egress an exercise in spatial awareness, while a flat windshield, square mirrors, and removable roof guarantee wind noise.

With a cost in the mid-US$70,000 range a buyer is paying a heavy premium for the “halo” factor. Many of the mechanical bits like the sway-bar disconnect, beefier dampers, locking diffs, and such are available (or could be) on other Bronco trims or via option packages. The question is whether the sum of those plus the aesthetics justifies that leap. Personally, I think the nostalgia factor is the biggest draw to the Stroppe model and it’s a big, big magnet for certain buyers.

Ford's 2.7-liter twin-turbo six powers the 2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 2025 Bronco Stroppe Edition is an audacious, bold, unapologetic piece of automotive theater that’s backed by serious mechanical substance. It wears its story on its sleeve, with enough off-road credentials that it's not merely window dressing. If you want a Bronco that stands out, that leans hard into heritage, and that can actually back up the visual promises in dirt and desert, the Stroppe gets you there.

But it’s not for everyone. For budget-conscious buyers or daily drivers, there are Bronco trims or even aftermarket upgrades that’ll deliver much of the off-road DNA without the same hit to wallet or on-road compromises.

Product Page: 2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe

