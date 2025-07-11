Review: 2025 Kia K4 shows that entry-level doesn’t have to mean cheap

The Kia K4 is a wonderful replacement for the Forte. It looks good, feels premium, and has high levels of tech and safety. In a world giving up on affordable cars, it’s a surprisingly good entry-level compact.

At a glance

Really good-looking car

Nothing special under the hood

OK, but not great fuel economy

Drives and feels really good for the price

Historically, low-cost, compact cars have been all kinds of boring: boring to look at, boring to drive, boring to talk about. They’ve been the kicking post most car reviewers refer to for cheap laughs and to reference as synonyms for ugly.

The 2025 Kia K4 is one of the new breed of entry-level vehicles which bucks that trend. It has a sleek, fastback look that follows modern European sedan design, but with lines and edges that give it an almost concept car appeal. Pixelated LED lights and dramatic rear fenders are great touches. And with its sharp front fascia and narrow headlamps, you might park this one nose-out so the neighbors can admire it.

There are two engine options for the 2025 K4, a 2.0L four and a 1.6L turbo-4 (shown) Kia

The K4 doesn’t get crazy under the hood, though. The formula for a good-looking compact doesn’t change its entry-level roots and criteria. In this case that means the strong looks are backed by a well-vetted, but pretty sedate 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It’s worth 147 horsepower (108 kW) and goes to a half-decent, but not exciting continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Fuel economy for the 2.0L is pretty basic at 34 mpg (6.9 l/100km) combined (per the EPA). In the real world, while it’s possible to beat that, it’s not likely as the engine is naturally aspirated and thus will be greatly affected by the environment around it. There is the option, however, to get the GT-Line Turbo model and boost power output for the K4 without sacrificing much in MPG.

The K4 GT-Line Turbo swaps the 2.0 for a 1.6-liter turbocharged four that outputs 190 hp (140 kW) and, more importantly, it mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This doesn’t make the K4 a speed demon, but it certainly makes it feel more spritely and fun. The EPA says this setup will sacrifice a lot of economy, rating it at 29 mpg (8.1 l/100km) combined. But the EPA also says the turbo upgrade gets only 36 mpg (7.85 l/100km) on the highway whereas my real-world testing, at high altitude, got very near to the non-turbo’s 40-mpg (5.9-l/100km) rating. Either way, those numbers are good, but very shy of the kinds of MPG returns hybrids in this segment can offer. Usually at a higher price tag.

Whatever engine or model is chosen (sedan or hatchback), the K4 comes in front-wheel drive only. But it does have a good road feel, and isn’t capable of hitting the kinds of cornering speeds where understeer will be a serious issue.

Where the K4’s powertrain may not be as exciting as the car’s looks, the interior certainly is a match for the exterior’s appeal. Like most of today’s Kia models, there are a couple of infotainment options. Unless you opt for the minimum, though, you’ll probably see the dual 12.3-inch screens wrapping across the dashboard. One for the driver’s gauges and related information, and the other for everything else. It gives the little K4 a luxury vibe. Or at least a premium vibe, anyway. The well-done seating and smart mix of buttons/knobs and touchscreen are all welcoming.

Two 12.3-inch screens adorn the Kia K4's dash in most trim levels Kia

Those hoping for a bling-laden interior won’t like the Kia K4. It’s a more modern design with less clutter and more smooth space. But what will be found are wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a well-done interface that’s not the most sophisticated, but no slacker either. Voice-activated climate controls, several USB-C ports, and the option for premium sound via Harman Kardon are all in the little K4 without breaking the US$30,000 barrier.

In a way, the 2025 Kia K4 reinvents the compact sedan without radically changing it. What Kia has done is take the Forte and make it better by removing most of what has made compacts unappealing in the past. It’s prettier, feels more premium, and doesn’t skimp into cheapness just to shave a few dollars off a price point.

The 2025 K4's drive quality is OK and its fuel economy is middling Kia

In other words, unlike many compact, low-cost vehicles, the Kia K4 won’t make you feel like you’re telling the world you’re broke.

The starting price for the new K4 is $23,000.

Product page: 2025 Kia K4