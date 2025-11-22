Review: 2025 Toyota 4Runner tested in two renditions

What Toyota has done with the 2025 4Runner is evolutionary and well-considered. The new 4Runner sits on the TNGA-F body-on-frame architecture (shared with the Tacoma and Tundra), and that underpins much of what’s compelling (and contentious) about this generation. I drove both the Limited and the Trailhunter models to get to the bottom of it.



At a glance

New look kind of grows on you

New powertrains are a good design for this SUV

Ride quality and MPG returns are still pretty truckish

Visually, the new 4Runner is chunkier, more angular, and yes, a little polarizing. But this new styling starts to grow on you. As I said when it debuted, it’s abrupt at first but eventually settles in. The fender flares, big tire footprint, and rugged stance harken back to the 4Runner’s heritage, but with a sharper modern edge from Toyota’s Calty design studio in California.

Where the 2025 4Runner really departs from its predecessors is in its new powertrain setup. Gone is the old V6, replaced by two new 2.4-liter turbocharged fours (aka “i-Force”) engines. The base turbo delivers 278 hp (204.5 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque. More interesting is the i-Force MAX hybrid, which tacks on an electric motor and a NiMH battery, delivering a total of 326 hp (240 kW) and a massive 465 lb-ft (630.5 Nm) of torque. That’s a serious jump, and it’s far and above the most power ever offered in a 4Runner.

Off-road goodies on the 4Runner Trailhunter include an ARB roof rack, rock rails, 33-inch tires, and more Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Toyota also replaced the old 5-speed automatic with a new 8-speed automatic, which improves drive feel, torque control, and fuel economy. Towing is up too, now rated at 6,000 lb (2,722 kg).

True to the 4Runner’s legacy, the new model retains serious off-road cred. Toyota offers part-time and full-time 4WD on some trims, along with multi-terrain select systems and crawl control. The Limited model (shiftable 2WD to 4WD) has a broad range of general off-road capability, mostly confined to dirt roads, light trails, and the like. The Trailhunter (and similar TRD Pro) models have much more serious equipment and are extremely trail-capable. Even with that ridiculous snorkel whistling away the entire time.

Most of the 4Runner's new design cues come from the related Tundra and Tacoma pickups Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 4Runner Limited is the same pointless “I bought a truck and should have bought a family-friendly Highlander instead” that it’s been for a while now. It’s nice, but it makes no sense. It’s only marginally more off-road capable than an all-wheel drive Highlander model, and suffers from all of the downsides of being a truck.

The Trailhunter variant, however, brings built-in overlanding gear like an ARB roof rack, off-road shocks, and 33-inch tires. It’s clearly meant for more than weekend grocery runs and daily school drop-off idling.

On the inside, the 4Runner gets a big leap forward. There’s either an 8-inch or 14-inch touchscreen, depending on packaging. Both of those options support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That’s a welcome modernization. And it generally works, which some other systems can’t always attest to. The Toyota 4Runner retains the “vampire tooth” steering wheel design and the “OMG bar” by the shifter, small nostalgic nods amid the interior’s otherwise massive changes.

The new 2025 4Runner's interior gets a lot of changes to both ergonomics and comfort. Limited model shown Toyota

Seating and cargo are far better than they were in the previous-gen 4Runner. General ergonomics are also improved. Little things like pedal placement, how the seats are cushioned, and where the cup holders and other amenities are placed make a difference here. An abundance of blank plastics and second-row legroom issues still plague the 4Runner, though. Without losing its body-on-frame design or gaining significant size increases, that last factor will always be a sticking point.

On the road, the turbo four delivers much more usable torque at low speeds compared to the old V6, making city driving and merging feel less labored. The mild hybrid (i-Force Max) variant, in particular, offers punchy, instant response at low RPM, which is very helpful off the line and while out bouncing around in the bush. And the hybrid getup significantly reduces turbo lag.

The 4Runner's optional third row (available on some trims) is tiny and cramped, but it's offered, I guess Toyota

Speaking of bouncing around, the Limited model is still very truck-like in its handling, and while it does absorb the road better than the more off-road-centric models, it’s not a smooth ride by any means. It’s better than it was before, but it’s still a truck.

Don’t expect that the “hybrid” in the name means more efficiency, either. Real-world numbers suggest the hybrid doesn’t offer a quantum leap in fuel economy. In two-wheel drive, the 2025 4Runner can manage up to 26 mpg (9.0 l/100km) on the highway, per the EPA. The Limited model returned just 22 mpg (10.7 l/100km) in my highway loop test and the Trailhunter (rated at 24 mpg / 9.8 l/100km highway with full-time 4WD) gave a mere 21 (11.2 l/100km). With my week-long use of each model as a daily driver, I think most can expect to get around 18-20 mpg (13.0-11.8 l/100km) as an average.

If you’re a 4Runner purist who’s braced for change, the 2025 model is likely to impress. Not because it’s nostalgic, but because it actually modernizes the platform in all the right places. Toyota didn’t sell out the 4Runner’s legacy; instead, the company has reinforced its off-road DNA while bringing powertrain, usability, and capability into the 21st century.

Toyota offers a lot of trim choices for the 2025 4Runner SUV Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

With all of the variants available and the nods to its history without being bogged down, I think Toyota did a pretty good job of hitting the right points all around on this new 4Runner.

Product page (latest model, largely unchanged): 2026 Toyota 4Runner