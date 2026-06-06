Review: 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander hits the family-SUV sweet spot

Cars and houses have something in common: no matter how large they are, they eventually start to feel small. Toyota saw a hole in the market and is filling it with the Grand Highlander.



At a Glance

Grand Highlander is larger than the Highlander, but not as large as some competitors

It’s all about interior roominess and cargo capability

Get the hybrid version

New and improved Toyota infotainment is a big step up

Kids grow, their hobbies grow with them, and the amount of gear you have to carry around seems to expand endlessly. In our house, our son has gone from playing clarinet to playing guitars and now a double bass. His sisters have seen similar upgrades in gear. Others watch their kids go from needing a pair of shin guards to hauling around an entire bag of equipment just to play soccer.

So automakers respond. The Highlander has become a bit too small for many growing families, while the truck-based Sequoia can feel like overkill. Hence the Grand Highlander.

This isn't a new idea. Other companies have done the same. Jeep has the Grand Cherokee. Both Ford and Chevrolet have grown the Explorer and Traverse to similar sizes. The goal is to add more third-row space and more cargo capacity to go with it, all while holding the line on fuel economy by avoiding that box frame.

All of these vehicles are over 200 inches (508 cm) long. The Grand Highlander is actually the smallest of the group at 201.4 inches (511.6 cm), and it's proportionally narrower than many rivals. It seats seven or eight people, depending on configuration, with room for seven carry-on bags behind the third row, according to Toyota. However you measure it, there's a lot of space here. That's behind a third row that even I, at over six feet tall, can climb into and sit in comfortably.

The cargo space behind the third row in the Grand Highlander is substantial. My kids described it as "a bunch of Sam's Club toilet paper packs' worth" Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

That interior room is the focal point for the Grand Highlander and most of its competition, but looks matter too. Toyota specializes in making vehicles that are attractive without being attention-seeking. The Grand Highlander looks good without trying too hard to stand out.

Powering the 2026 Grand Highlander are three powertrain choices. The base option is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder producing 285 horsepower (210 kW). This results in respectable, though not exceptional, fuel economy and just enough power to keep the Grand Highlander from feeling sluggish. I would not recommend this as a first choice, however. Spend the extra thousand dollars or so and move up to the hybrid.

The hybrid model lowers horsepower to 245, but adds low-end torque via the electric motors. Fuel economy improves dramatically to 34-36 mpg combined (8.3-6.5 L/100 km), depending on whether it's all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive. Toyota's well-proven hybrid system delivers the torque needed to make the Grand Highlander feel responsive off the line, then seamlessly hands things over to the gasoline engine as speed builds. It's much smoother and more confident than the standard gas-only option.

And if you can afford it, the Hybrid Max raises output to 362 hp (266 kW). All-wheel drive becomes standard, but fuel economy drops significantly as the powertrain shifts to a performance-oriented 2.4-liter hybrid setup. Expect to lose roughly 7 mpg with this upgrade. Unless you absolutely need to venture into sporty SUV territory, I would not recommend the Max.

All 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander models share the same excellent day-to-day driving characteristics. Especially the comfort. Toyota has clearly learned a lot from the Sienna minivan and incorporates as much of that experience as possible here. Ergonomics are excellent, storage for small items is abundant, and charging ports are plentiful throughout the cabin.

And if this SUV's infotainment system is any indication of where Toyota is headed, it's a huge upgrade over the dated and often sluggish systems that have become the company's norm.

In the end, regardless of powertrain choice, the Grand Highlander is not a sporty or fast-paced utility vehicle. It's decent on dirt roads, comfort-oriented on pavement, and easy to settle into whether the trip is short or long. Nothing about it is dynamic, expressive, or any of the other adjectives used to describe enthusiast-focused vehicles. Its mission is simple: move a lot of people and cargo comfortably, efficiently, and without tiring anyone out.

Toyota's new infotainment interface is much better than its predecessor Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

In a market crowded with three-row SUVs making increasingly extravagant promises, the Grand Highlander quietly delivers on the fundamentals.

Pricing for the 2026 Grand Highlander starts at US$41,360. The hybrid starts at US$44,710, while the Hybrid Max starts at US$55,190. Prices do not include Toyota's US$1,495 destination charge.

Product Page: 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander