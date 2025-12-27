Review: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE delivers the goods, minus the pretense

If SUVs were cocktails, the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE would be an old-fashioned. The bartender won’t raise an eyebrow and you’ll get what you expected without any bougie pretense.



At a glance

Broad range of powertrain options, including a PHEV

Big infotainment screens and some missing buttons

Smooth ride quality and an understated appeal

Mercedes didn’t reinvent the wheel with the GLE, but enough spokes were tweaked to keep the GLE feeling fresh in a crowded segment. The utility’s overall design is definitely Mercedes, and inside there’s a sort of restrained elegance that plays well whether you’re hauling kiddos to soccer or rolling up to a client lunch.

Under the hood, the GLE range is broad enough to satisfy a lot of appetites.

Entry models use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with mild hybrid assist for decent everyday power, while the inline-six in the GLE 450 brings effortless roll-on acceleration. If you want more spice, the plug-in hybrid GLE 450e adds a usable electric range and good torque blending, and the V8-powered GLE 580 or AMG variants deliver full-on performance theater.

Across the board, Mercedes leans on mild hybrid tech to smooth out torque delivery and keep the ride feeling civilized. I personally drove the turbo-six for this review, but have driven the four cylinder and the plug-in hybrid variant in this generation as well. All are solid choices, but the six (GLE 450) is the best blend of smooth delivery and good fuel economy.

Dueling big screens dominate the dashboard in the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Mercedes-Benz

Inside, there's the latest MBUX infotainment with dual 12.3-inch displays that stretch across the dash like a widescreen TV in a tiny apartment. The system learns your habits over time, accepts natural voice commands, and looks sharp doing it. Just don’t try to wrestle with the menus while moving or you’ll curse the idiots who removed physical buttons in favor of tiny virtual ones.

Mercedes built the cabin as a comfortable cocoon, as is the case with most of its vehicles. Heated power front seats are standard, and ambient lighting gives the interior a soothing aura. Options like massaging seats and a third row are also available. Cargo space is flexible as well, with nearly 75 cubic feet (2,124 liters) available when the seats are folded. That’s a decent amount of space for most needs.

Driving the GLE is simple and is like interacting with an old friend. It usually knows what to do, and does it well. The ride quality stays composed over broken pavement, steering feels suitably weighted, and it’s engaging enough to not feel like a floating fortress. Towing capacity is a solid 7,700 lb (3,493 kg) in most of the 4Matic (all-wheel drive) models, should you be thinking about hauling a boat or trailer.

As one would expect, the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE has massaging seat options and other luxurious amenities Mercedes-Benz

There are trade-offs, of course.

With all the screens and tech, some menus and controls feel like they’re designed by engineers for engineers. And while plenty of safety tech comes standard, a few of the more advanced driver assistance features are locked behind packages that add to an already healthy price tag.

But that’s part of the GLE’s charm and challenge. It’s exactly what most people expect in a premium midsize SUV today: a lush interior, strong performance variants, and a tech stack that’s both ambitious and occasionally convoluted. If you lean more toward luxury with a side of practicality, this Benz checks a lot of boxes without trying too hard.

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE is smooth, comfortable, and about the right size Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE has a starting price of US$63,400, with the 450 model I drove starting at about $73,400.

Product page: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE