Review: 2026 Volvo EX30 gives big pimple on a first date energy

The 2026 Volvo EX30 is a small electric SUV with a big personality, to cover for a cabin designed by people who apparently looked at gauges and buttons and decided these are unnecessary extravagances.

At a glance

Great exterior appeal

Comfortable seating

No gauges, no buttons, constant safety warnings

Good drive quality

Middling range realities

Mixed quality interior materials

The EX30 is one of those vehicles that makes a terrific first impression. It looks expensive. It’s quick. The interior is clean and modern. It has the understated Scandinavian styling that makes other small SUVs look trite.

Then you spend a week with it.

That's when the little Volvo starts revealing the compromises hiding underneath all that minimalist Swedish furniture and Chinese craftsmanship. The EX30 starts at about US$40,345, including destination, with the Single Motor Extended Range model offering up to 261 miles (420 km) of EPA-estimated range.

The Twin Motor Performance version raises the ante to 422 horsepower and a claimed 0-to-60-mph (92 km/h) time of just 3.4 seconds. Volvo also offers the more rugged-looking EX30 Cross Country. I drove the Twin Motor model and, while quick and precise, its range in the real world was closer to 200 (322 km) than its 253-mile (407 km) EPA estimates.

The compact EX30 has a lot of style and appeal Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The EX30 handles well, too. Its compact dimensions make it easy to place on the road, and body roll is nicely controlled. There is genuine agility here. Unfortunately, Volvo also fitted steering that feels like it has been diluted. The steering is light and somewhat vague. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker for a city-oriented crossover, but it takes some of the fun out of a vehicle with this much acceleration. You can get the EX30 into a corner quickly, but the steering doesn't exactly communicate what the front tires are doing, or add any dynamics to the trip.

The ride is better. The EX30 handles ordinary urban pavement reasonably well, and doesn't punish occupants over every expansion joint. Road noise is more noticeable than you might expect from an EV, though, particularly over coarse pavement.

The EX30's 69-kWh battery can DC fast-charge at up to 153 kW, and Volvo estimates roughly 27 minutes from 10 to 80% under favorable conditions. The car also supports NACS charging through an included adapter, giving owners access to a much larger North American fast-charging network. That's good. When it works.

Volvo deserves credit for making the EX30's cabin visually interesting without covering everything in shiny plastic and fake carbon fiber. The design is clean, simple and unmistakably Scandinavian. There are recycled materials, clever storage solutions and some genuinely nice details.

But then you notice there isn't an instrument cluster in front of the driver. Instead, critical information such as speed and other driving information is displayed on the center screen. Yes, the infotainment screen. Which isn’t even on the upper dashboard.

See anything missing? The EX30 has no buttons and no gauge cluster Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

This is minimalist design taken to the point where the design starts asking the driver to accommodate it. Never mind the safety systems, which will beep at you every time you look away to see how fast you’re going. Because now you’re not looking at the road.

This seems like a huge oversight for a company whose entire backstory is about safety.

Climate functions, mirrors and numerous other vehicle settings are also handled through the touchscreen. Even opening the glovebox requires screen interaction. It’s over the line into ridiculousness.

This is the automotive equivalent of putting the light switch inside the closet because it makes the wall look cleaner. It looks fantastic in a photograph. So long as you don’t have to live there.

The EX30 does have a 12.3-inch center display and Google's Android Automotive software, so navigation and other connected functions are well integrated. Apple CarPlay is available, but I have yet to see an Android-based system like this that works well with it.

The software isn't really the problem, though. The problem is asking software to replace physical controls for things humans need to adjust while driving.

The big infotainment screen contains everything Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

For those in the back seat, well, there’s no getting around the tininess of the EX30. Meaning the back seat is, well, tight. As it is in most vehicles of this size. Adults can fit, but legroom and foot space are tight. The low seating position also means rear passengers sit with their knees raised more than they might prefer.

The front seats are considerably better. There's enough space to make the EX30 feel like a real vehicle rather than a particularly ambitious electric shoebox. The upright driving position works well, and the cabin doesn't feel claustrophobic. Headroom is excellent, even for taller folks.

Cargo space is also reasonably useful for something this small. Volvo’s compromise for cargo was that cramped back seat.

Where the EX30 really stands apart from other Volvo models, though, is in its cabin materials quality. Some portions feel distinctly upscale, as they should. Others feel like Volvo's accountants were standing behind the designers with a stopwatch. The styling is excellent, but some lower interior plastics feel cheap. Fit and finish isn’t always top shelf either.

Cargo space and interior seating are well done for a vehicle of this diminutive size Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

That matters because Volvo isn't positioning the EX30 as a disposable economy car. It's a Volvo. A tiny one with a price tag north of forty. The brand and that price tag for this category carry certain expectations for materials, ergonomics and safety. When a $40,000-plus vehicle has interior pieces that feel noticeably cheaper than expected, the disconnect becomes difficult to ignore.

The EX30 is compact without feeling utterly miserable. It's quick. It looks fantastic. The Single Motor version has useful range. The Twin Motor Performance model is ridiculously entertaining. It is also efficient, easy to maneuver and unmistakably different from the parade of anonymous compact crossovers currently clogging American roads.

But Volvo seems to have confused minimalism with elimination. Removing unnecessary buttons is clever. Removing useful buttons isn't. A clean dashboard is attractive. Making the driver hunt through menus to adjust basic functions isn't. A small battery can keep an EV lighter and less expensive. Making highway range highly dependent on conditions is less clever.

And there's the larger question of whether the EX30 actually feels like the premium Volvo it wants to be. In some places, absolutely. In others, it feels like Volvo built a very expensive minimalist apartment and forgot that somebody would eventually have to operate the toilet.

There is a genuinely good vehicle underneath all of this EX30 design just begging to come out. Like the first date with a big pimple covered in makeup, though, its good qualities are missed thanks to the glaringly obvious coverup.

Product page: 2026 Volvo EX30