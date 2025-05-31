Novel charging module brings EV top-ups to the curbside

We've seen a bunch curbside chargers that enable apartment dwellers to join the electric revolution without having to always top up away from home, but the one from Rheinmetall AG is about the least obtrusive. The street-level charger replaces concrete curbs with a Level 2 charge point.

The Curb Charger concept from the Düsseldorf-based automotive and arms manufacturer was first presents at an e-mobility conference back in 2022. "Rheinmetall curb chargers blend into the cityscape almost invisibly, offering a solution to the challenges posed by existing charging systems, such as large space requirements, low point density, aesthetic downsides, and high cost," read the presser at the time.

The idea is certainly a more discrete solution to inner city EV charging than pole-type charge points from the likes of Gravity and Ubitricity. The steel and aluminum module includes a 4G modem and Ethernet, RFID technology and a display.

The grid-connected Curb Charger can be activated using a smartphone app, before plugging in and topping up Rheinmetall

It can be activated via a mobile app or by scanning a QR code, and is capable of delivering up 22 kW of juice to a parked vehicle's battery. Unlike public charging stations, drivers will need to use their own charging cables, but many European EV owners carry such things around anyway.

Rheinmetall says that the electronics are IP68-protected against weather, and a built-in cooling system prevents overheating, while an integrated heater ensures continued operation in sub-zero temperatures. Operators can swap out faulty modules for fresh ones quickly thanks to a CurbSwap connector.

The company rolled out a few Curb Chargers to a couple of areas in Cologne-Lindenthal last year, in collaboration with charging infrastructure operator TankE GmbH. The results of that pilot have now been published, revealing that the four curb modules successfully operated in all weather conditions for more than 99% of the time. Over the test period, the units managed more than 2,800 charging cycles – translating to around two top-ups per day each.

The guts of the Curb Charger are contained within modular housing that caters for "easy installation, quick service and maintenance work" Rheinmetall

More than 50 MWh of energy was sent through cables to vehicles, at an average of 19 kWh per cycle. Trial participants gave the service 4.38 our of 5 in a subsequent survey, proving a winner for such things as ease of use as well as "easier parking, easy usability even from the street, the absence of unnecessary protective bollards and the possibility of single-handed operation." Points were deducted for lack of visibility, however.

"Our product integrates the charger electronics into a standard Kerbstone to enable the charging of electric vehicles directly at the roadside – without obstructive bollards, intrusion into the pedestrian area, or compromises in terms of safety or aesthetics," said Rheinmetall Power Systems CEO, Christoph Müller. "This is how we are contributing to the mobility transition with innovative solutions. Our developed Curb Charger is a series-ready product. By this, urban charging infrastructure is rethought: space-saving, robust, barrier-free – and integrated into existing urban structures."

Following completion of the year-long pilot, the four curbside charging points in Cologne are now being opened for "regular operation." The company has also hit the trade show circuit to promote its technology, and the results of the trial.

The Rheinmetall Curb Charger

Source: Rheinmetall