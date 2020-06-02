Watch the 1750-hp SSC Tuatara blast from 60-120mph in 2.5 seconds

At 1,750 horsepower (on E85 fuel), the ludicrous rear-wheel drive SSC Tuatara hypercar is designed to break 300 mph (482 km/h). So it barely gets into 4th gear on the hectic sprint from 60-120 mph (100-200 km/h) in this newly released video.

On our live list of the world's most powerful production cars, the SSC Tuatara currently sits at #6. If you exclude electrics and hybrids, only the monstrous Hennessey Venom F5 makes more power from a combustion engine. It's very hard to put this kind of power into any context us regular humans can understand, since for most of us a 500-horsepower sportscar feels outrageously fast.

But perhaps this piece of road testing video can help. If you didn't look at the speedometer, you'd think it was accelerating from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) at violent speed. But then, you realize this is an American hypercar; the speedo's in miles per hour and this thing is blasting through double the speed limit in the blink of an eye, feeling like it's barely getting out of bed.

SSC believes the Tuatara capable of topping 300 mph SSC

The driver gets early into 4th gear in the video at 142 mph (228 km/h), and the Tuatara has three more gears left in the box with which to chase the unofficial production car speed record of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h) set one-way by the Bugatti Chiron last year.

Irresponsible? Sure. Outdated combustion engine? Perhaps. Freakin' wild? Absolutely. Enjoy the (very short) video below.

Tuatara | Acceleration

Source: SSC North America