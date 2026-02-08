© 2026 New Atlas
Speedster Gen 2 blends modern Porsche performance with vintage style

By Aaron Turpen
February 07, 2026
Speedster Gen 2 blends modern Porsche performance with vintage style
With custom bodywork based on the Porsche 356, the Stärke Motors Speedster has modern Porsche underpinnings
With custom bodywork based on the Porsche 356, the Stärke Motors Speedster has modern Porsche underpinnings
With custom bodywork based on the Porsche 356, the Stärke Motors Speedster has modern Porsche underpinnings
With custom bodywork based on the Porsche 356, the Stärke Motors Speedster has modern Porsche underpinnings
A Porsche 718 underpins the Stärke Motors Speedster custom builds
A Porsche 718 underpins the Stärke Motors Speedster custom builds
The design for the Stärke Motors Speedster is a kind of mashup of all four Porsche 356 generations
The design for the Stärke Motors Speedster is a kind of mashup of all four Porsche 356 generations
The mid-engined Stärke Motors Speedster has the option of any of the three engines offered in the 718
The mid-engined Stärke Motors Speedster has the option of any of the three engines offered in the 718
Stärke Motors interiors for the Speedster are highly customizable and bespoke, with near infinite color choices
Stärke Motors interiors for the Speedster are highly customizable and bespoke, with near infinite color choices
Stärke Motors Speedster interiors have several shades of color options
Stärke Motors Speedster interiors have several shades of color options
The pop-up aero on the Stärke Motors Speedster is built into the bodywork
The pop-up aero on the Stärke Motors Speedster is built into the bodywork
Stärke Motors Speedster mid-engined retro modern build
Stärke Motors Speedster mid-engined retro modern build
The Stärke Motors Speedster has a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed paddle shift transmission
The Stärke Motors Speedster has a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed paddle shift transmission
Stärke Motors driver's cockpit has many of the 718's elements inside
Stärke Motors driver's cockpit has many of the 718's elements inside
Stärke Motors offers several wheel options for the Speedster
Stärke Motors offers several wheel options for the Speedster
Retro steelies and chromework on the Stärke Motors Speedster are part of the bespoke build
Retro steelies and chromework on the Stärke Motors Speedster are part of the bespoke build
In Paris, Stärke Motors is talking German cars. The newly-unveiled Speedster Gen 2 is a modern Porsche 718 with a retro 356-style body and interior. For about US$135,000, anyone with a 2017 or newer 718 can have Stärke transform it into a Speedster. For about $50k more, the company will source a donor car for you.

Only the donor 718's chassis and some electronics are retained in the conversion. The resulting Speedster is a mid-engined, rear-wheel drive machine with a choice of 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-four, a 2.5-liter turbo-four, or a 4.0-liter natural six. A six-speed manual or seven-speed paddle shift transmission can be mated to any of the three powerplants.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because these are the same engines found in the Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup, producing 300, 350, and 394 horsepower (221, 258, and 290 kW), respectively.

“The Gen 2 Speedster represents the pinnacle of our design philosophy, delivering a fun classic Speedster experience without any of the classic car downsides,” said Seth Gortenburg, CEO of Stärke Motor Company.

Stärke Motors interiors for the Speedster are highly customizable and bespoke, with near infinite color choices
Stärke Motors interiors for the Speedster are highly customizable and bespoke, with near infinite color choices

The 356-inspired styling pays tribute to Porsche’s very first sports car. Introduced in 1948, the “tub-shaped,” air-cooled 356 took a while to gain popularity, but today it’s highly collectible. Stärke isn’t using vintage cars for these builds, however. Instead, the company produces the bodywork and interior in-house to integrate seamlessly with the modern donor chassis and drivetrain.

The design appears to blend elements from the various 356 models produced between 1948 and 1965.

Stärke's Speedsters are bespoke to order.

Source: Stärke Motors

