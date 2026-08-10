World's first solar-powered ambulance hits the real world

Student engineers at Eindhoven University of Technology have revealed a pioneering vehicle that can cross remote off-grid regions to deliver on-the-spot healthcare – and is powered entirely by the sun. The Stella Juva – the world’s first solar-powered ambulance – will now be put through its paces in Africa.

Team Solar has a long history of expanding the boundaries of solar-powered transportation. From sleek family cruisers to rugged off-roaders, the "Stella" family of vehicles has consistently given us inspiring stories to report. Now, the latest crop of university students is switching from consumer transport to humanitarian aid.

The working research prototype that team members presented last month is not the sort of ambulance built for high-speed highway sprints to urban emergency rooms. Instead, it is designed to serve as a self-sustaining mobile clinic.

Solar Team Eindhoven - Stella Juva

The idea is to create a solar-powered way to deliver hospital-grade medical infrastructure to the estimated one billion people globally who live in remote, off-grid regions lacking reliable roads, electricity or fuel.

The technology required to power both an off-road vehicle drivetrain and sophisticated sensitive medical machinery under harsh conditions meant that the 23-student team had to look beyond conventional solar systems.

The heart of Stella Juva is a panel of advanced photovoltaic cells called All Back Contact. These high-efficiency units are made by Chinese manufacturer AIKO. By moving all electrical contacts to the rear of the cells, the state-of-the-art panels eliminate any front-facing grid lines and maximize energy capture even during partial cloud cover.

The team knew it was trying to power a vehicle through unpredictable off-road environments. It found that the All Back Contact cells achieved an exceptional efficiency that enabled the compact vehicle-sized footprint to extract maximum energy from daylight. The panels feature integrated copper interconnects and silver-free metallization that significantly improves durability, lowering the risk of cell degradation or microcracks caused by the vibrations of off-road travel.

This photovoltaic roof feeds into a 50-kWh lithium-based battery pack, providing enough stored energy for night operations or extended storms.

The solar-powered mobile medical unit can travel 444 miles in a day and reach speeds of up to 75 mph – all fueled by daylight STE Bart van Overbeeke

The vehicle’s electrical architecture isolates the drivetrain from the medical cabin. This dual-zone power distribution ensures that even if the vehicle exhausts its driving range and comes to a halt, the battery automatically prioritizes remaining energy to keep life-saving equipment online. Clean energy delivery is managed via pure sine wave inverters, preventing voltage fluctuations from damaging the delicate diagnostic tools.

It's long been known that minimizing weight is critical for solar vehicle range but in this case it presented a special challenge: to carry an array of heavy medical machinery. By using lightweight, aerospace-grade carbon-fiber-composite chassis and body, total vehicle weight was kept at a remarkably lean 1,350 kg (around 3,000 lb). A normal, operational frontline ambulance typically weighs between 3,500 kg and 6,350 kg (7,700 lb - 14,000 lb).

The Stella Juva has a highly aerodynamic teardrop profile to reduce wind resistance. The students expect it to achieve a sun-powered driving range of up to 715 km (444 miles) on a single sunny day, with top speeds reaching 120 km/h (75 mph).

With its carbon-fiber-composite construction the student-built solar vehicle weighs less than half as much as a regular ambulance STE Bart van Overbeeke

Inside the climate-controlled medical cabin, the vehicle functions as a stand-alone emergency room. There’s an impressive array of solar medical equipment, including a specialized X-ray machine for tuberculosis screening, ultrasound equipment for prenatal care, rapid testing facilities for malaria and automated external defibrillators. The high-efficiency refrigeration unit keeps vital vaccines and medications stable amid extreme temperatures.

Sadly, the Stella Juva isn’t about to be produced in huge numbers to take healthcare to those who need it across the Third World. Its status is simply that of a university project. Nevertheless, it is a proof-of-concept prototype with open-source engineering blueprints, designed to prove to major automotive manufacturers and global health organizations that zero-emission, off-grid medical transit is entirely viable.

As with all the Stella vehicles, the team wants to show that the transition to a sustainable future offers reasons for optimism.

Because the creators operate as a non-profit student team rather than a commercial business entity, they rely entirely on external funding streams from corporate sponsorships, academic backing and non-profit partnerships.

TU Eindhoven's engineering student teams have a long-standing record of producing ground-breaking solar vehicles STE Bart van Overbeeke

Regular readers will recall we’ve often reported on Solar Team Eindhoven’s impressive work. New student team members take on a vehicle build every two years, each of which is entirely powered by the sun.

Previous projects have won the World Solar Challenge in Australia four times in a row in the family car class, and in 2021 the team made headlines by building a solar-powered camper, the Stella Vita, and embarking on a road trip from the university city to the southernmost point of Europe.

In 2015 students built an impressive solar family car, and in 2023, another group drove 1,000 km (more than 600 miles) from northern Morocco to the Sahara with the world’s first off-road solar car, the Stella Terra.

The ultimate test for the solar clinic begins this month. Solar Team Eindhoven is transporting Stella Juva to Kenya for extensive field testing.

In collaboration with the humanitarian non-profit Amref Health Africa, the team will run the vehicle through demanding, real-world medical scenarios across challenging terrain, gathering critical operational data. The hope is that the pioneering solar project could help shape the future of rural healthcare delivery in many corners around the globe.

Source: Solar Team Eindhoven