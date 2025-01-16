Compact electric truck tempts off-grid haulers with solar panel options

As the production window approaches for what's described as "the world’s most efficient EV pickup," California-based startup Telo has formed a partnership with storied solar electric car maker Aptera. The latter will supply its photovoltaic cells for optional solar paneling for the upcoming compact electric truck.

"Our unique curved solar cell design makes it the perfect application to propel automotive utility further than ever before," said Aptera co-founder and co-CEO, Steve Fambro. "Together with Telo, we’re harnessing the power of the sun to make life off the grid a reality for everyone by putting the sun to work for them."

The Telo MT1 e-truck measures 152 inches (3.86 m) in length, which is about the same as a Mini Cooper SE. Despite its compact footprint, the truck's bed comes in at 60 inches (1.52 m) – that's longer than the bed of a Rivian R1T. In an effort to "extend our mighty, mini-truck's sustainability profile" the Aptera partnership will allow drivers to option in solar panels to eke out more miles between battery top-ups.

Aptera reports that each of its solar panels, seen here in camper shell configuration, can generate up to 200 watts in peak sunlight for 1-2 kWh of energy per day Telo/Aptera

The announcement lists three initial PV packages. One will add solar paneling to the cab's roof, another equips a bed cover with solar panels, and the final option will extend the rooftop array over a camper shell. The cost to MT1 drivers to add these panels to their compact electric trucks has not been revealed at this point, but we do have some performance estimates.

Aptera solar panels are reported to "generate up to 200 watts each at peak sunlight, delivering 1-2 kWh per day based on location and season." The Aptera blog post also reveals that "using a glass-glass configuration ensures optimal efficiency and durability. Telo vehicles consume just 200-300 Wh per mile, significantly reducing energy needs and extending range with solar options."

The MT1 is being offered with a 260-mile standard battery or a 350-mile pack, the latter coming in at 106 kWh capacity – so drivers looking for a free ride will likely be disappointed. However, the addition of panels to the mini e-truck will trickle some juice to the batteries, so you should be able to roll for a few sun-soaked miles while extending periods between visits to the charging station.

The Telo and Aptera solar panel add-ons will be added to the pre-order options for the MT1 electric truck later in 2025 Telo/Aptera

Telo sent a completed chassis over to the Aria Group at the end of November last year, and says that production of the first "fully realized drivable prototype" is underway. The solar panel configurations will be added to pre-order options later this year.

In the meantime, folks can reserve their place in the build queue by parting with US$152 (which is fully refundable). Pricing for a 300-hp (223.8-kW) single-motor 2WD version with a 260-mile battery is currently listed at $41,520. A 4WD model with dual motors and the same standard battery pack is priced at $46,019. Either way, if you want a long-range battery swapping in, it'll cost you $3,980 more. Eight color options are available at the moment.

"Whether buyers are looking for a commuter vehicle, a safer, more sustainable option to serve their family’s needs, a rugged, dependable pickup truck for outdoor adventuring, or a highly-functional fleet vehicle that increases their business’s efficiency, Telo continues to be a first-in-class automotive option to satisfy the many needs of car buyers," said Telo's CEO and co-founder, Jason Marks.

Sources: Telo, Aptera