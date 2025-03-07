Telo's electric mini-truck rolls out as a preproduction prototype

Californian EV startup Telo just revealed a functional prototype of its MT1 mini-truck at an in-person event in Los Angeles. That signals the company is inching closer to production and getting its rationally sized vehicles on to the road.

Telo noted last June that it had inked a deal with California-based manufacturer Aria Group to build its first bunch of road-ready prototypes. The preproduction model has now appeared in a video, which was aired at the event, and then rolled into the venue for attendees to have a look up close.

Those folks got to see the MT-1's fleshed-out interior that seats five, as well as a folding midgate that allows you fit an 8-ft (2.4-m) surfboard or a 4x8 plywood board in the truck bed.

Telo has raised some US$6.8 million over the last couple of years with its vision to build a compact, performance electric truck with a full-size bed and the footprint of a Mini Cooper SE. The company says it's now landed more than 5,000 pre-orders that work out to over $250 million in customer commitments.

Telo is promising a full-size truck experience with its diminutive electric pickup – 4-wheel-drive and all Telo

That's impressive for an American vehicle bucking the giant car trend plaguing the US at the moment. The MT-1 starts at $41,520 for a 2-wheel-drive, single-motor 300 hp variant that promises 260 miles (418 km) of range; you can also opt for a dual-motor 500 hp 4-wheel-drive version with a long-range battery that can do 350 miles (563 km) for just under $50,000.

Now that this prototype is out on the road, Telo says it'll focus on safety testing ahead of homologation Telo

Telo also recently showed off optional solar panels that you could add to the cab roof, the tonneau, or the camper shell for the truck bed; each of them could add 12-15 miles (19-24 km) of range over a day.

The company says it will continue testing the MT-1 for safety and durability, ahead of homologation inspections late next year. That means it's still at least a couple of years from rolling out to customers.

The 4-door MT-1's interiors are designed to be comfortable for five adults Telo

In the meantime, it's inviting investors to help keep the ball rolling. If Telo can stick the landing, it could make for a compelling option for folks looking for a practical, flexible machine for weekend getaways and more demanding errands and hobbies.

Source: Telo via PR Newswire