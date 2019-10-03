Tesla posts another record for deliveries, led by the Model 3

Tesla has shared its production results for the third quarter, claiming yet another delivery record for the period. The Silicon Valley automaker handed its customers 97,000 cars in that time, though those watching closely will note that falls a little short of its CEO’s grand ambitions.

In the second quarter of this year, Tesla provided another sign that it had put its recent manufacturing woes behind it. In that period, the automaker was able to build a record number of cars in 87,000, and deliver a record number as well, in 95,200.

In leaked emails obtained by Electrek late last month, CEO Elon Musk told his employees the company “had a shot” at delivering 100,000 cars for the third quarter, which he described as an “incredibly exciting milestone.” This prompted a five-percent surge in Tesla share prices as word spread of the internal optimism.

In producing 96,155 cars and delivering 97,000, Tesla hasn’t quite arrived at that milestone just yet, but it is another successful quarter for the company on the manufacturing and logistics side of things. These results were led by demand for its Model 3 sedan, of which it produced 79,837 and delivered 79,600.

While this is upward curve is promising, it’s worth noting that Tesla has a huge battle on its hands to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” as is its mission.

Legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors are producing internal combustion cars by the millions every year, while electric cars continue to make up a tiny share of the market around the world – around one percent. They are, however, proving more popular in some countries than others, with Norway, where EVs make up more than 50 percent of new car sales, a prime example.

The financial side of things is another story entirely for Tesla, with its second quarter operations resulting in a loss of US$408 million. This followed a monster $702 million loss in quarter one. The company is expected to release its latest quarterly earnings report in a few weeks, so we’ll know more about how it is tracking soon enough.

Source: Tesla