Luxury-branded adventure camper van handily undercuts Winnebago

Tiffin is best known for offering some of the American market's most lavish and expensive bus-sized Class A motorhomes. So it might come as a surprise that it's added a gritty, fully off-grid-capable Mercedes Sprinter camper van to its lineup. It's even more of a surprise that the GH1 all-wheel-drive adventure camper prices in lower than much of the competition, including its own cousin, the Airstream Interstate 19X. And it looks like a legit adventure machine.

Thor Industries, which acquired Tiffin in 2020, has been doing its best to capitalize on the growth of the Class B segment during recent years, with brands including Thor Motor Coach and Airstream fast growing their camper van lineups. But out of all the brands under the massive Thor Industries/Erwin Hymer umbrella, Tiffin would have been the last we'd have expected as "next man up." If anything, we'd have thought maybe a Sprinter-based luxury touring coach, à la the (non X) Airstream Interstate 19.

But life is full of surprises, and Thor's luxury motorhome brand now offers a full-on off-road adventure van just across the lot from its near-seven-figure triple-axle expander RVs. The journey began three years ago, when Tiffin debuted its first Class B camper van, the battery-loaded, off-grid-ready Cahaba. That model (or at least the model name) proved short-lived and has since been effectively replaced by the GH1, now Tiffin's one and only Class B offering.

All-wheel drive, an upgraded suspension and BFG KO2 tires contribute to off-roading, while assistive features like active lane keeping assist and Distronic adaptive cruise control help out on the road Tiffin

The reason for bringing up Winnebago in the headline wasn't solely to highlight, once again, the Revel van's skyrocketing MSRP. It was also because the GH1 is quite obviously 'inspired' by Winnebago's well-known off-road adventure camper, offering a very similar layout and feature set.

Both floor plans start with a dual-purpose power-lift bed system at the rear that clears space for sports gear, luggage and cargo during the day, dropping down at night to provide a 49 x 79-in (124 x 201-cm) sleeping area.

The power-lift bed adjusts between day and night modes, allowing campers to bring along oversized gear and cargo Tiffin

Moving forward, the GH1 floor plan continues to flow quite like the Revel's, quickly encompassing a driver-side wet bathroom. The kitchen layout across the way also feels eerily familiar, relying on a portable single-burner induction cooker in place of an inbuilt stove, an 88-L fridge located for convenient indoor/outdoor access, and a drop-down outdoor worktop supported by an adjustable cable.

Tiffin finally distinguishes the GH1 floor plan from the Revel's in the design of the flexible front dining lounge. The GH1 originally stuck to the Revel playbook with a standard two-seat row behind the driver's cab seating, split by a removable dining table, but the 2025 model offers both the two-seat "Luxury Jump Seat" and an "Adventure Bar" as options.

Not as boozy as it sounds, the Adventure Bar is a multipurpose console that features a worktop and shelf above a series of storage cubbies. It can work as a compact dining area and mobile workstation in conjunction with the swiveled driver's seat and as an extra countertop or workbench. The van only sleeps two people, anyway, so Tiffin gives couples who don't need extra passenger seats a second use for that space.

The Adventure Bar gives GH1 buyers another option just behind the driver's cab Tiffin

We suppose the Adventure Bar could work as an actual bar, too, if one were to load the cubbies with various liquors and use the worktop for mixing, but that might be a little too much living space dedicated to an alcohol habit ... especially that close to the van's ignition.

You might expect the GH1 to lean more toward cushy highway tourer based on past Tiffin designs, but the brand doesn't skimp on off-road capability. Along with the Mercedes-Benz all-wheel drive system, the van boasts an Agile Offroad suspension with Fox shocks, custom "adventure" wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires, an onboard ARB air compressor, and an LED light bar at the front of the roof rack, all standard.

Finding peace and adventure in the Tiffin GH1 Tiffin

The GH1 is equipped to get out there, and Tiffin installs a full off-grid package to ensure it can stay out there. The 540-Ah Battle Born lithium battery, which can be upgraded to 810 Ah, comes matched to a 3,000-W pure sine inverter and 220-W solar panel. The 98-L fresh water tank gets a little help from a Showmiser recirculation system, which channels fresh water back into the tank while the shower heats up, rather than allowing the initial cold water to run off down the drain into the gray water tank. The GH1 also comes prewired for optional Starlink Pro connectivity.

Other standard features include a diesel air and water heater, a 15,000-BTU air conditioner, power roof vents, and an outdoor powered awning with integrated LED lighting. Tiffin doesn't offer a published price list on its website, and its configurator leaves off with a "print and take this configuration to the dealer for pricing." Lame.

Measuring in at 19.5-feet, the GH1 is based on a Sprinter 144 AWD Tiffin

Taking a look around at various dealers with online ads shows that the GH1 MSRP starts right around US$189,000, more than $50,000 less than the $245,463 Winnebago Revel 44E. Based on those same ads, both vans are currently easy to find at deep discounts, with the GH1 still coming in tens of thousands of dollars less.

Source: Tiffin