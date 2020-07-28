© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

Terrastorm 4x4 minibus shuttles full crews into unexplored territory

By C.C. Weiss
July 28, 2020
Terrastorm 4x4 minibus shuttle...
The TT2 Nomad variant includes a bull bar, roof rack, spare tire carrier and rear light protection
The TT2 Nomad variant includes a bull bar, roof rack, spare tire carrier and rear light protection
View 25 Images
The Torsus Terrastorm TT2 Nomad emerges from its slumber
1/25
The Torsus Terrastorm TT2 Nomad emerges from its slumber
The TT2 Nomad variant includes a bull bar, roof rack, spare tire carrier and rear light protection
2/25
The TT2 Nomad variant includes a bull bar, roof rack, spare tire carrier and rear light protection
Built on a VW Crafter 4Motion/MAN TGE 4x4, the Terrastorm includes AWD with a locking rear differential
3/25
Built on a VW Crafter 4Motion/MAN TGE 4x4, the Terrastorm includes AWD with a locking rear differential
Torsus upgrades the front and rear suspensions with off-road-specific hardware
4/25
Torsus upgrades the front and rear suspensions with off-road-specific hardware
The Terrastorm can wade through water up to 27 inches deep, or 32 inches with the available Deep Wave package
5/25
The Terrastorm can wade through water up to 27 inches deep, or 32 inches with the available Deep Wave package
Torsus' bumper design improves approach angle and integrates the LED high beams, DRLs, fog lights and spot lights, along with the hideaway winch
6/25
Torsus' bumper design improves approach angle and integrates the LED high beams, DRLs, fog lights and spot lights, along with the hideaway winch
Torsus builds its Terrastorm for mining, tourism, remote cargo delivery and other commercial uses that demand a tough, unstoppable platform
7/25
Torsus builds its Terrastorm for mining, tourism, remote cargo delivery and other commercial uses that demand a tough, unstoppable platform
Power comes from 174- or 138-hp 2.0-liter biturbo diesel engine options
8/25
Power comes from 174- or 138-hp 2.0-liter biturbo diesel engine options
The Terrastorm debuts as Torsus' second vehicle, following the larger Praetorian
9/25
The Terrastorm debuts as Torsus' second vehicle, following the larger Praetorian
Should you need to deliver a package to Siberia, we think you'd be happy to have a Torsus Terrastorm cargo van
10/25
Should you need to deliver a package to Siberia, we think you'd be happy to have a Torsus Terrastorm cargo van
The Terrastorm cargo van races through the forest
11/25
The Terrastorm cargo van races through the forest
Putting the all-wheel traction to use
12/25
Putting the all-wheel traction to use
The Torsus Terrastorm drops in
13/25
The Torsus Terrastorm drops in
Torsus offers a variety of configurations and options
14/25
Torsus offers a variety of configurations and options
Torsus beefs up the rear suspension with Ironman 4x4 Helper Springs
15/25
Torsus beefs up the rear suspension with Ironman 4x4 Helper Springs
The upgraded off-road suspension is the highlight of the Terrastorm package
16/25
The upgraded off-road suspension is the highlight of the Terrastorm package
An all-terrain Terrastorm ambulance
17/25
An all-terrain Terrastorm ambulance
The Torsus Terrastorm ambulance leaves the pavement behind on its mission
18/25
The Torsus Terrastorm ambulance leaves the pavement behind on its mission
BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 tires
19/25
BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 tires
An injured mountain biker is a scenario in which a rugged Terrastorm ambulance could prove an essential part of the fleet
20/25
An injured mountain biker is a scenario in which a rugged Terrastorm ambulance could prove an essential part of the fleet
The low-profile 5,500-kg winch is ready when needed
21/25
The low-profile 5,500-kg winch is ready when needed
Headlight protection on the Terrastorm TT2 Nomad
22/25
Headlight protection on the Terrastorm TT2 Nomad
Torsus offers seats with five-point harnesses optionally
23/25
Torsus offers seats with five-point harnesses optionally
The Terrastorm can accommodate between nine and 20 people
24/25
The Terrastorm can accommodate between nine and 20 people
Torsus offers a variety of seating configurations
25/25
Torsus offers a variety of seating configurations
View gallery - 25 images

Sometimes you need a rugged, rowdy full-size off-road bus, and sometimes you don't. Other times, you need something smaller, like a rugged, rowdy off-road minibus. For times like those, Torsus presents the all-new Terrastorm, a VW van turned go-anywhere crew-mover. Torsus leans hard on its experience building the meanest-looking 4x4 bus on Planet Earth to create a rough, tough compact off-road bus aimed at mining, search and rescue, overland touring, and general adventure into parts unknown.

Torsus starts its Terrastorm work with the 236-in (600-cm) high-roof VW Crafter 4Motion/MAN TGE 4x4 siblings. All four wheels get power from the 2.0-liter biturbo diesel engine, all-wheel drive with rear differential lock, and choice of six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. Engine tunes of 138- and 174-hp outputs are on offer.

Four/all-wheel drive is often treated like the be-all and end-all of an off-road vehicle, but it is really just the starting point for creating a van that can handle everything Mothers Earth and Nature throws at it. More important to the Terrastorm is what Torsus classifies a rally-grade off-road suspension.

The upgraded off-road suspension is the highlight of the Terrastorm package
The upgraded off-road suspension is the highlight of the Terrastorm package

The MacPherson setup in front includes Bilstein B6 shock absorbers and Ironman 4x4 adjustable camber bolts, while the upgraded leaf spring system at the rear gains Ironman 4x4 Load Plus Helper Springs and optional Profender Dakar shocks with remote auxiliary reservoirs. With help from the 17-in wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 tires, ground clearance rises up over 11 inches (290 mm). Full Duralumin skid protection down below keeps the vitals protected when terrain eats through all that clearance.

The revised suspension helps create the 26-degree approach angle, 20-degree departure angle and 27-in (690-mm) wading depth. Those who really plan to get wet can up that depth to 32 in (820 mm) by adding the "Deep Wave" package option to their order sheet.

The Terrastorm can wade through water up to 27 inches deep, or 32 inches with the available Deep Wave package
The Terrastorm can wade through water up to 27 inches deep, or 32 inches with the available Deep Wave package

Eliminating any chance of sibling rivalry between Terrastorms, Torsus blanks out the VW/MAN origins by adding its own badging atop a reconfigured front-end with reinforced bumper and embedded 5,500-kg (12,125-lb) Ironman 4x4 winch. Moving farther back, a protective scratch-resistant coating on the bodywork below the character line beefs up resilience.

Those specs are included as part of the TT1 Coach base model, and the TT2 Nomad adds a bull bar with protective grilles around the headlamps, protective taillamp grilles, a roof rack with auxiliary lighting, and a spare tire and ladder assembly hanging off the rear door.

Torsus' bumper design improves approach angle and integrates the LED high beams, DRLs, fog lights and spot lights, along with the hideaway winch
Torsus' bumper design improves approach angle and integrates the LED high beams, DRLs, fog lights and spot lights, along with the hideaway winch

Torsus deletes the basic passenger van layout you'd expect in a Crafter and installs a proper miniature bus floor plan accommodating between nine and 20 people on seats affixed to floor rails below. The nine-person base floor plan has three rows of two seats behind the driver's seat and front and rear passenger seats across the aisle, all facing forward. The bus-style overhead luggage shelf runs the length of the van to provide space for personal tools and belongings, adding in dedicated speakers, lighting and air conditioning for each seat.

Torsus offers a variety of seating configurations
Torsus offers a variety of seating configurations

Torsus can also face some seats rearward or install swivel seats, setting up interesting possibilities for a rugged adventure motorhome, a smaller alternative to its large Overlander. "A customer can easily install modular components to convert a bus into a personal camper," the company says.

Torsus drops its own touchscreen atop the Terrastorm dashboard for the heating, lighting, A/C and audio control and all-systems readout. The Terrastorm includes a 180-A alternator and 92-Ah battery, and optional driver-assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, blind spot assist and driver alert system.

The Torsus Terrastorm ambulance leaves the pavement behind on its mission
The Torsus Terrastorm ambulance leaves the pavement behind on its mission

In addition to the crew-moving Coach and Nomad configurations, Torsus also offers a Terrastorm cargo van and job-specific models like ambulance and mining vans. Prices start at €57,461 (approx. US$67,450), and deliveries are planned to begin in Q3 2020. Torsus currently sells in Australia, Chile, Germany, Peru, Poland and the Ukraine and says it is in negotiations to expand to markets like North America, the UK, France, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Argentina.

See what the TT2 Nomad can do in the 1.5-minute clip below.

All-new Torsus Terrastorm Off-Road Minibus

Source: Torsus

View gallery - 25 images

Tags

AutomotiveVanTorsusOff-roadOff-gridCampervanVolkswagen
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More