Torsus kicks up a virulent terra storm with new off-road explorer van

By C.C. Weiss
July 10, 2020
Torsus teases its Terrastorm off-road van
Torsus teases its Terrastorm off-road van
Torsus gives the Terrastorm a grille guard and lighting similar to its larger Praetorian
VW/MAN badge out, Torsus in
Torsus badged seating
It looks like the Terrastorm will pack more style and comfort inside than some off-road work vehicles
The Torsus Terrastorm gets dirty enough for a proper teaser photo
Torsus teases its Terrastorm off-road van
Emergency services is another possible use case
The Torsus Terrastorm peeks out from its den
The Terrastorm will go up for sale in Q3
BF Goodrich tires deliver some grip on slick, rough ground
Torsus jumped onto the scene two years ago with one of the world's ruggedest 4x4 buses for work and play. Now the Prague-based company broadens its work with VW Group chassis types, turning the VW Crafter 4Motion/MAN TGE 4x4 into what it calls the world's most capable minibus. We'd love to see it as the basis of an off-road adventure van like the Vanworx MaxTraxx, but so far Torsus is selling it as a ready-for-anything workhorse and shuttle for up to 21 passengers.

Torsus teased the Terrastorm this week ahead of a full reveal later this month. Starting with Volkswagen's full-size all-wheel-drive van siblings, the VW Crafter 4Motion and MAN TGE 4x4, Torsus upgrades the suspension for heavy-duty off-roading, promising the van will reach places that others won't. Photos also reveal BF Goodrich all-terrain tires and a front-end design derived from Torsus' Praetorian bus, with a Torsus-badged grille, available grille guard and auxiliary lights in the front bumper.

"In the all-new Terrastorm, we signal our ambition to set new standards in the heavy-duty 4x4 minibus market across some of the toughest industries known to man," says Torsus founder and CEO Vakhtang Dzhukashvili. "We built Torsus to be a trailblazer and redefine the way people think about commercial vehicles, and the Terrastorm is the next step on our journey to make this reality."

Looking at the Terrastorm, industries like mining and forestry immediately come to mind, but we also can't help but see a go-anywhere 4x4 camper van behind that exploding dirt. Torsus has already showed a Praetorian Overlander off-road motorhome, so it's not a stretch to think that there'll be Terrastorm camper van down the line, whether offered in-house or by a third-party converter.

We'll learn more about Torsus' Terrastrom configuration plans when it holds the full reveal in the coming weeks. Sales will start in Q3 2020.

Source: Torsus

