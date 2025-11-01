Toyota drops high-performance EV concept at SEMA

In an unusual move, at least for Toyota, the company has unveiled a high-performance concept electric car at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas. The Toyota bZ Time Attack Concept is what the Toyota Motorsports Garage team envisions as a BEV race car.

It's a purpose-built performance exploration, based on the 2026 all-wheel drive Toyota bZ (formerly the bZ4X).

“The goal wasn’t to simply create a showpiece," said Marty Schwerter, director of operations at Toyota's Motorsports Technical Center. "It was to see how far the new bZ platform could be pushed in a motorsport setting. And that meant that we had to tackle the two biggest hurdles for any electric competition car: battery performance and aerodynamic integration.”

The Toyota bZ Time Attack Concept includes customized aerodyanmics and a much wider body and track Toyota

The team's solution was a hybridized approach to fabrication. Laser scanning, CAD development, and large-scale 3D printing were combined with Toyota's R&D and TRD engineering. Toyota's Add Lab in Kentucky was employed for rapid prototyping to create the one-off widebody aero system on the concept car.

The bZ Time Attack is 6 inches (15.25 cm) lower in ride height, and wider in both body and track widths. The all-wheel drive 2026 Toyota bZ design boasts tuned electric motors to deliver over 400 horsepower (300+ kW) of output. That's compared to the stock bZ's 338 hp (249 kW). Suspension tuning comes from TEIN coilovers, while braking is provided by Alcon. Hawk pads for the brakes were derived from Toyota's 86 Cup and Corolla TC race programs. Tires and wheels are 19x11-inch BBS Unlimited shod with 305/30ZR19 XL Continental Extreme Contact Sport 02 tires.

The Toyota bZ Time Attack Concept's interior is all business Toyota

The interior includes a FIA-spec roll cage, OMP HTE-R racing seats, and OMP harnesses.

The Toyota bZ Time Attack Concept will be on display at Toyota's booth at the 2025 SEMA Show from November 4th to 7th, 2025.

Source: Toyota