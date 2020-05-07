© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

Trakka's latest VW camper van pushes multipurpose ingenuity off-grid

By C.C. Weiss
May 06, 2020
Trakka's latest VW camper van ...
Trakka doesn't offer a 4WD option, but the Akuna is equipped with the power and features to wander off-grid, away from crowded spaces
Trakka doesn't offer a 4WD option, but the Akuna is equipped with the power and features to wander off-grid, away from crowded spaces
View 23 Images
The Trakka Akuna A2M has a cozy but functional two-seat dining lounge
1/23
The Trakka Akuna A2M has a cozy but functional two-seat dining lounge
The Akuna bathroom includes a multipurpose floor that works for the shower and the slide-out toilet
2/23
The Akuna bathroom includes a multipurpose floor that works for the shower and the slide-out toilet
A look at the fridge and counter extension
3/23
A look at the fridge and counter extension
Screen doors and windows provide plenty of ventilation at the A2M rear transverse bed
4/23
Screen doors and windows provide plenty of ventilation at the A2M rear transverse bed
The Akuna doesn't offer as large a garage as many camper vans, but the under-bed space can be used for cargo
5/23
The Akuna doesn't offer as large a garage as many camper vans, but the under-bed space can be used for cargo
Trakka doesn't offer a 4WD option, but the Akuna is equipped with the power and features to wander off-grid, away from crowded spaces
6/23
Trakka doesn't offer a 4WD option, but the Akuna is equipped with the power and features to wander off-grid, away from crowded spaces
The available Al Fresco pack brings outdoor prep and washing capabilities
7/23
The available Al Fresco pack brings outdoor prep and washing capabilities
The outdoor sink faucet doubles as a shower
8/23
The outdoor sink faucet doubles as a shower
The Akuna is based on the Volkswagen Crafter with 174-hp turbodiesel four
9/23
The Akuna is based on the Volkswagen Crafter with 174-hp turbodiesel four
Windows built into the bed extension pods aren't something that every conversion shop offers, but Trakka integrates them into the Akuna design
10/23
Windows built into the bed extension pods aren't something that every conversion shop offers, but Trakka integrates them into the Akuna design
All Akuna models come with a standard awning
11/23
All Akuna models come with a standard awning
Trakka Akuna A2M floor plan
12/23
Trakka Akuna A2M floor plan
Trakka launched the VW Crafter-based Akuna earlier this year
13/23
Trakka launched the VW Crafter-based Akuna earlier this year
The Trakka Akuna A2 is based on the long-wheelbase Crafter and has a floor plan built around a longitudinal bed
14/23
The Trakka Akuna A2 is based on the long-wheelbase Crafter and has a floor plan built around a longitudinal bed
Overhead storage
15/23
Overhead storage
The longitudinal bed(s) of the Akuna A2
16/23
The longitudinal bed(s) of the Akuna A2
Trakka Akuna A4 floor plan
17/23
Trakka Akuna A4 floor plan
Good for families (that bring tents for the kids), the Akuna A4 seats four on the drive and at the dining table
18/23
Good for families (that bring tents for the kids), the Akuna A4 seats four on the drive and at the dining table
Traka Akuna A4
19/23
Traka Akuna A4
Trakka Akuna A4 with available portable induction cooktop option
20/23
Trakka Akuna A4 with available portable induction cooktop option
Making a temporary home out of the forest floor with the Trakka Akuna A4
21/23
Making a temporary home out of the forest floor with the Trakka Akuna A4
Outdoor shower
22/23
Outdoor shower
The Akuna A4 starts at AU$160,000
23/23
The Akuna A4 starts at AU$160,000
View gallery - 23 images

The Australian camper van innovators at Trakka are back with another slick VW-badged van built to explore city and country. This time, it's not the iconic Transporter platform they're working with but the larger Crafter. The full-size Akuna camper van family offers two different wheelbase options and three different floor plans. All models help maximize comfort and efficiency with handy solutions like off-grid solar and lithium power, available indoor/outdoor cooking and a power slide-away toilet.

The new Akuna was developed in parallel with the Mercedes Sprinter-based Jabiru that Trakka launched last year. It serves as a lower-priced, VW-badged alternative. Unlike the Jabiru, the Akuna currently only comes in front-wheel drive, but it packs the same meaty off-grid power system and multifunctional solutions as the Jabiru.

The A2M is the most compact of the three Akuna models, housing a two-seat, two-sleeper floor plan in a 236-in (599-cm) Crafter, the "M" standing for its 143-in (364-cm) medium wheelbase. To fit in the full floor plan with bathroom, Trakka relies on a transverse rear bed and fiberglass sidewall expansion pods with opening windows.

Trakka also conserves space with a "Switch Mode" bathroom with multi-position toilet. The toilet stores below the sink to clear the shower floor and slides out electrically when needed, helping to keep the wet cell compact and efficient while still offering everything travelers need from a bathroom.

A look at the fridge and counter extension
A look at the fridge and counter extension

The kitchen stands across from the bathroom, just in front of the rear bed. The van's diesel supply fuels both the cooktop and the heating/hot water system, eliminating the need for an LPG tank. The kitchen also has a stainless steel sink with drinking water filtration, under-counter storage, and a fridge/freezer across the aisle in front of the bathroom.

Our favorite option from the Jabiru also carries over to the Akuna: the swiveling indoor/outdoor access fridge drawer that installs on the base of the kitchen block front-end. That fridge drawer comes as part of the available Al Fresco Pack that also includes an outdoor worktop with collapsible sink basin, outdoor faucet/shower and extra solar power.

The swiveling indoor/outdoor fridge drawer is available as an Akuna option
The swiveling indoor/outdoor fridge drawer is available as an Akuna option

Trakka completes its floor plan with swivel cab seats that work as the sitting lounge and as the dining area, after installation of the removable table. Storage is available in overhead cabinets, drawers and below the bed.

Trakka gives the Akuna off-grid autonomy with a 200-Ah lithium battery, 200-W roof-mounted solar panels and an electronic control touchscreen. A series of 12-V and USB outlets let campers plug into that power, and an optional 2,000-W inverter adds the capacity to run 240-V AC appliances like coffee makers and blenders.

Trakka launched the VW Crafter-based Akuna earlier this year
Trakka launched the VW Crafter-based Akuna earlier this year

The Akuna A2M starts at an even AU$150,000 (approx. US$96,300), which, while not cheap, is AU$25,000 cheaper than its Sprinter Jabiru counterpart. The AU$155,000 Akuna A2 packs a similar floor plan but with a longitudinal double rear bed inside a 269-in (684-cm) long-wheelbase Crafter, and the AU$160,000 long-wheelbase Akuna A4 goes back to the transverse bed but adds two extra seats up front, sleeping two people but seating four at camp and on the road.

All three Akuna models are built on a Crafter with 174-hp 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder, eight-speed automatic transmission and 8-in touchscreen infotainment system. The $6,500 VW Plus Pack adds features like lane assist, adaptive cruise control and rear traffic alert.

Source: Trakka

View gallery - 23 images

Tags

AutomotiveCampervanTrakka CampersMotorhomesMotorhomesOff-gridOutdoorsVolkswagen
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More