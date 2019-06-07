We've been watching the new third-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter morph into different camper vans in Germany, the UK and the US. Now Australia's Trakka, builder of small on- and off-road motorhomes, has given us our first look at a gen-3 Sprinter camper van from down under, and it's arguably the most impressive yet. The Jabiru camper van uses a full off-grid power suite and multifunctional, space-optimizing components to support highway and backway adventurers as they escape on quick holidays or extended off-grid expeditions.

