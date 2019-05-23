Still not that McLaren. We're talking again about the British camper van converter that works exclusively with big vans like the VW Crafter and Mercedes Sprinter. A few months before going full-on Savage with the Crafter, it was performing some of its first conversions on the generation-3 Sprinter. Its updated Shadow two-sleeper van capitalizes on the latest Mercedes tech, adding a cozy, sealed-off interior with space to sleep, cook, freshen and relax. And for those that yearn for a little more speed and adventure, it also offers bike-hauling Sprinter Sporthomes.

