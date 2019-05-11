At this point, the Savage looks quite similar to a Crafter version of other lift-away rear bed adventure vans, such as the Winnebago Revel or Adria Twin Supreme 640 SGX. As more of a custom shop, though, Mclaren puts its own sporty, ruggedized imprint on the design. Inside, the Savage includes swiveling Recaro sport seats and leather and Alcantara trim. Outside, Mclaren ups ruggedness and off-roadability with a set of BFGoodrich all-terrain tires on 17-in Black Rhino wheels, rock sliders and a 300W LED light bar. It also tacks on a rear ladder and Fiamma awning.