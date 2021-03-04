© 2021 New Atlas
Volvo launches C40 Recharge fully electric SUV – for online sales only

By Aaron Turpen
March 04, 2021
The new C40 Recharge will be Volvo's first vehicle designed from the ground up to be an EV
The new C40 Recharge will be Volvo's first vehicle designed from the ground up to be an EV
Volvo has launched a new battery-electric crossover, the C40 Recharge, which is the first Volvo ever designed to be electric-only. The automaker has also announced that all EV sales will move to an online platform.

The C40 will be the first of the Volvo EVs sold on the upcoming Care by Volvo platform for online and mobile purchasing and customer care. Online sales for Volvo EVs will be handled through the company’s newly-revamped VolvoCars.com website, channeling buyers through the purchase process, and ultimately to a nearby dealership to pick up their vehicle.

The new Volvo is smaller in stature than the XC40 crossover and, while having a crossover-SUV-style design, it's more car-like than it is sport-utility in overall build. A lower roofline, lower ground clearance, and lower center of gravity are major differences to be seen. The C40 Recharge is built on the same CMA global platform as most new Volvo vehicles.

The C40 Recharge will be the first Volvo offered without any leather options
The C40 Recharge will be the first Volvo offered without any leather options

The interior features color and decor options unique to this model, which will be the first Volvo offered completely leather-free. Volvo’s new Google-developed Android-based infotainment will also feature prominently in the C40.

The vehicle is powered by a 78-kWh battery pack that is capable of DC fast charging to 80 percent in 40 minutes. The batteries power twin electric motors, one on each axle, for all-wheel drive. Anticipated range is 261 miles (420 km) per charge. Volvo expects this will improve over time as over-the-air software updates boost systems. Those OTA updates happen thanks to an unlimited data plan pre-installed in every C40.

The Volvo C40 Recharge will go into production this Fall (Northern Hemisphere) alongside the XC40 Recharge at Volvo’s Belgian plant. It is still awaiting EPA ratings for US sales. Volvo has not yet announced pricing or market availability, but clearly seems to be aiming for European and North American sales.

The automaker aims for 50 percent of its global sales volume to consist of fully electric cars by 2025, with the rest being hybrids.

Source: Volvo [2]

