Landyacht camper van has high-sea luxury up front, toy garage in back

The term "land yacht" is something of a cliché, but German camper van shop VR Motorhomes takes it more seriously than most. Its MAN TGE 4x4-based Landyacht camper van trades choppy, briny seawater for muddy traverses and quick river splashes, but it does in fact have a luxe, marine-inspired living space, LPG-free "offshore" autonomy and even something of a tender garage — a standing height under-bed storage compartment that fits up to three motorbikes or bicycles. It's perhaps the slickest moto-hauling camper van we've seen, and it packs a gorgeous interior to boot.

VR offers a full lineup of moto-carrying campers based on various van platforms, so to distinguish the Landyacht, it borrows liberally from the marine world to create an upmarket interior that's nicer than what you'd expect from the typical dirt bike transporter. The interior package starts with a deck-style floor underfoot and continues through a kitchen block with an indoor/outdoor-access marine-style fridge drawer keeping food and drink chilled.

Inside the shorter 684-cm VR Landyacht VR Motorhomes

The "full-beam" sleeping quarters aren't quite the owner's cabin you'd get on a yacht, but the aft bed is in a more private space than in many a camper van thanks to the exterior wall panel providing separation from the load doors. Microsuede or quilted trim covers the inside of that panel, the walls and ceiling, wrapping slumberers in soft-touch comfort. Warm reading lights and cool mood lighting enhance the ambiance.

With a rear hinged wall panel to close it off, the Landyacht bedroom is more private than other vans that just position the rear bed right inside the van doors VR Motorhomes

The Landyacht's bed is lifted high, much like the bed in the recently debuted Weinsberg MEG Outlaw, a design choice that trades over-bed headroom for a roomier, more capable garage down below. As a result, VR says the garage area can hold up to three motorcycles, e-bikes or bicycles. And to clear more room, buyers can opt for the available folding dual-panel bed, which pushes up and to the sides to clear the center of the garage straight to the van ceiling, providing space for taller cargo. VR says the bed is airtight when folded down, ensuring that fumes left over from a hard day of freeriding don't saturate the bed compartment.

Push the bed sides up and out of the way and gain more garage height VR Motorhomes

VR readies the Landyacht for off-grid living by packing in two 100Ah lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, a 60A Votronic Triple charger and 280 watts of solar. Like the NordVan Crafter we looked at last year, the Landyacht is an LPG-free design, saving both weight and hassle. The cooktop and roof-mounted air conditioner run off the battery, and the heater off the diesel fuel tank. Those that need to keep a foot in civilization can opt for the available LTE antenna and Wi-Fi router.

The camper interior also includes a front dinette with four seats and a central wet bath. A ladder provides access to the high bed.

We generally prefer a shorter wheelbase, but the garage area on the longer 739-cm is attractive on the Landyacht package VR Motorhomes

VR focuses on custom builds, so prices vary accordingly, but company founder Valentin Rehrl tells us that the 4x4 Landyacht starts at roughly €86,000 (approx. US$95,075), before VAT (MwSt). The two models he's built so far have priced in at €89,000 and €95,000 ($98,375 and $105,000), before VAT. The base MAN TGE 3.180 has a 174-hp biturbo diesel engine, and VR has built the Landyacht on both the longest 739-cm (291-in) TGE (gray with orange stripes in the photos) and the mid-size 684-cm (269-in) TGE (gray). It also has plans to build one on the smallest 599-cm (236-in) TGE, though we're not sure that floor plan will have much of a garage left, unless VR eliminates the bathroom or otherwise compacts down the living space.

Source: VR Motorhomes