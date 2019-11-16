© 2019 New Atlas
Landyacht camper van has high-sea luxury up front, toy garage in back

By C.C. Weiss
November 15, 2019
VR readies the MAN TGE for off-grid adventures
VR readies the MAN TGE for off-grid adventures
View 27 Images
VR readies the MAN TGE for off-grid adventures
1/27
VR readies the MAN TGE for off-grid adventures
This particular Landyacht gets a little sportier thanks to the racing stripes running front to back
2/27
This particular Landyacht gets a little sportier thanks to the racing stripes running front to back
This MAN Landyacht is built on the 739-cm extra-long MAN TGE 3.180 and really gives the full effect of the triple-bike garage
3/27
This MAN Landyacht is built on the 739-cm extra-long MAN TGE 3.180 and really gives the full effect of the triple-bike garage
VR Motorhomes specializes in "sporthomes," camper vans with built-in bike garages, and the Landyacht is one of the finest examples of its work
4/27
VR Motorhomes specializes in "sporthomes," camper vans with built-in bike garages, and the Landyacht is one of the finest examples of its work
With a 174-hp biturbo diesel engine, 4x4 and an off-grid power system, the Landyacht is ready to roam
5/27
With a 174-hp biturbo diesel engine, 4x4 and an off-grid power system, the Landyacht is ready to roam
Up at the driver's seat
6/27
Up at the driver's seat
This 739-cm orange-striped Landyacht isn't quite as "yachty" as the smaller version, but it still has a luxurious interior made with attention to detail
7/27
This 739-cm orange-striped Landyacht isn't quite as "yachty" as the smaller version, but it still has a luxurious interior made with attention to detail
Inside the orange-striped VR Landyacht
8/27
Inside the orange-striped VR Landyacht
With a rear hinged wall panel to close it off, the Landyacht bedroom is more private than other vans that just position the rear bed right inside the van doors
9/27
With a rear hinged wall panel to close it off, the Landyacht bedroom is more private than other vans that just position the rear bed right inside the van doors
Buyers can add an LTE antenna, Wi-Fi and entertainment
10/27
Buyers can add an LTE antenna, Wi-Fi and entertainment
The 739-cm Landyacht has a taller, more traditional fridge
11/27
The 739-cm Landyacht has a taller, more traditional fridge
The extra-long TGE makes for a very roomy garage, capable of carrying up to three motorcycles or bicycles
12/27
The extra-long TGE makes for a very roomy garage, capable of carrying up to three motorcycles or bicycles
Pass-through door between cabin and garage
13/27
Pass-through door between cabin and garage
Push the bed sides up and out of the way and gain more garage height
14/27
Push the bed sides up and out of the way and gain more garage height
Plenty of space to fill the camper van with your favorite toys
15/27
Plenty of space to fill the camper van with your favorite toys
A look up to the rear ceiling with the bed folded out of the way
16/27
A look up to the rear ceiling with the bed folded out of the way
Inside the shorter 684-cm VR Landyacht
17/27
Inside the shorter 684-cm VR Landyacht
The Landyacht comes with a lifepo4 power system, air conditioning, heat and more, and an organized control center provides monitoring
18/27
The Landyacht comes with a lifepo4 power system, air conditioning, heat and more, and an organized control center provides monitoring
Rather than a gas cooktop, VR goes with an electric model to eliminate the need for an LPG tank
19/27
Rather than a gas cooktop, VR goes with an electric model to eliminate the need for an LPG tank
The stainless steel fridge drawer is one of the touches inspired by marine life
20/27
The stainless steel fridge drawer is one of the touches inspired by marine life
We generally prefer a shorter wheelbase, but the garage area on the longer 739-cm might make us choose that Landyacht package over this 684-cm model
21/27
We generally prefer a shorter wheelbase, but the garage area on the longer 739-cm is attractive on the Landyacht package
Marine-inspired deck flooring
22/27
Marine-inspired deck flooring
The 684-cm MAN 4x4 Landyacht from VR Motorhomes
23/27
The 684-cm MAN 4x4 Landyacht from VR Motorhomes
A look back from the swivel driver cab seats
24/27
A look back from the swivel driver cab seats
Soft microsuede surrounds the rear bedroom area
25/27
Soft microsuede surrounds the rear bedroom area
VR MAN TGE 4x4-based Landyacht
26/27
VR MAN TGE 4x4-based Landyacht
The garage on the 684-cm Landyacht is quite noticeably more compact than on the larger van, so we reckon you'll need to pop the pass-through to store longer items
27/27
The garage on the 684-cm Landyacht is quite noticeably more compact than on the larger van, so we reckon you'll need to pop the pass-through to store longer items

The term "land yacht" is something of a cliché, but German camper van shop VR Motorhomes takes it more seriously than most. Its MAN TGE 4x4-based Landyacht camper van trades choppy, briny seawater for muddy traverses and quick river splashes, but it does in fact have a luxe, marine-inspired living space, LPG-free "offshore" autonomy and even something of a tender garage — a standing height under-bed storage compartment that fits up to three motorbikes or bicycles. It's perhaps the slickest moto-hauling camper van we've seen, and it packs a gorgeous interior to boot.

VR offers a full lineup of moto-carrying campers based on various van platforms, so to distinguish the Landyacht, it borrows liberally from the marine world to create an upmarket interior that's nicer than what you'd expect from the typical dirt bike transporter. The interior package starts with a deck-style floor underfoot and continues through a kitchen block with an indoor/outdoor-access marine-style fridge drawer keeping food and drink chilled.

Inside the shorter 684-cm VR Landyacht
Inside the shorter 684-cm VR Landyacht

The "full-beam" sleeping quarters aren't quite the owner's cabin you'd get on a yacht, but the aft bed is in a more private space than in many a camper van thanks to the exterior wall panel providing separation from the load doors. Microsuede or quilted trim covers the inside of that panel, the walls and ceiling, wrapping slumberers in soft-touch comfort. Warm reading lights and cool mood lighting enhance the ambiance.

With a rear hinged wall panel to close it off, the Landyacht bedroom is more private than other vans that just position the rear bed right inside the van doors
With a rear hinged wall panel to close it off, the Landyacht bedroom is more private than other vans that just position the rear bed right inside the van doors

The Landyacht's bed is lifted high, much like the bed in the recently debuted Weinsberg MEG Outlaw, a design choice that trades over-bed headroom for a roomier, more capable garage down below. As a result, VR says the garage area can hold up to three motorcycles, e-bikes or bicycles. And to clear more room, buyers can opt for the available folding dual-panel bed, which pushes up and to the sides to clear the center of the garage straight to the van ceiling, providing space for taller cargo. VR says the bed is airtight when folded down, ensuring that fumes left over from a hard day of freeriding don't saturate the bed compartment.

Push the bed sides up and out of the way and gain more garage height
Push the bed sides up and out of the way and gain more garage height

VR readies the Landyacht for off-grid living by packing in two 100Ah lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, a 60A Votronic Triple charger and 280 watts of solar. Like the NordVan Crafter we looked at last year, the Landyacht is an LPG-free design, saving both weight and hassle. The cooktop and roof-mounted air conditioner run off the battery, and the heater off the diesel fuel tank. Those that need to keep a foot in civilization can opt for the available LTE antenna and Wi-Fi router.

The camper interior also includes a front dinette with four seats and a central wet bath. A ladder provides access to the high bed.

We generally prefer a shorter wheelbase, but the garage area on the longer 739-cm might make us choose that Landyacht package over this 684-cm model
We generally prefer a shorter wheelbase, but the garage area on the longer 739-cm is attractive on the Landyacht package

VR focuses on custom builds, so prices vary accordingly, but company founder Valentin Rehrl tells us that the 4x4 Landyacht starts at roughly €86,000 (approx. US$95,075), before VAT (MwSt). The two models he's built so far have priced in at €89,000 and €95,000 ($98,375 and $105,000), before VAT. The base MAN TGE 3.180 has a 174-hp biturbo diesel engine, and VR has built the Landyacht on both the longest 739-cm (291-in) TGE (gray with orange stripes in the photos) and the mid-size 684-cm (269-in) TGE (gray). It also has plans to build one on the smallest 599-cm (236-in) TGE, though we're not sure that floor plan will have much of a garage left, unless VR eliminates the bathroom or otherwise compacts down the living space.

Source: VR Motorhomes

