Watch: Full-size driveable Lego McLaren P1 hits 40 mph

What's the most amount of time you've ever spent putting together a Lego model? A team of 23 lunatics from the Lego group and McLaren Automotive spent over 8,000 hours putting together a full-size working P1 replica – and it actually clocked 40 mph (64 km/h) on a racetrack.

Comprised of a whopping 342,817 Lego Technic pieces, the build is roughly the same size as the actual hypercar from 2013. It even includes 768 Lego motors, in a configuration of eight motor packs to resemble the P1's V8 powertrain. At 2,690 lb (1,220 kg) it's a tad lighter than the original's 3,075 lb (1,395 kg).

With an electric battery and a functional steering wheel, this model was built to be driven for real. British McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris took it for a lap around the UK's Silverstone Circuit, covering 3.66 miles (5.89 km) and hitting a top speed of nearly 40 mph, according to Autocar.

The Ultimate Challenge with Lando Norris | LEGO Technic

It's mind-boggling to think about the complexities involved in a functional build like this. Between supporting the weight of the vehicle with Lego Technic elements, to combining hundreds of Lego motors to propel the car, and incorporating a working steering wheel, it's quite a feat.

Lego previously built a 1:1 model of a Bugatti Chiron back in 2018. However, that model was heavier at 3,307 lb (1,500 kg), took close to double the time to construct, and only managed about 12 mph (19 km/h) with thrice as many LEGO motors. The P1 stunt also marks the first time a Lego build has been able to drive around corners.

Not bad for 8,344 hours of work ... or should I say play?

Source: Lego