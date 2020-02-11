Monster 1000-kWh hydrogen-powered electric mining truck to begin testing

Anglo American and Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) have joined forces to develop what will become the world's largest hydrogen or electric powered mining truck, aiming to help bring carbon neutral mining within reach.

This colossal ultra-class beast will gutted and retrofitted with a monster 1,000-plus kWh lithium battery pack, built by WAE to be scalable if further capacity is needed in the future. That alone would give this thing nearly twice the energy storage of Switzerland's eDumper, which holds the current "world's biggest electric vehicle" record.

A hydrogen fuel tank will be added, with a fuel cell to generate additional power or top up the battery as needed. Having the hydrogen tank onboard means the truck can stay in constant operation without needing to be taken offline for long battery charging sessions.

Peak power is said to be "significant," in the way that Donald Trump has been called "controversial," and the truck will recoup a lot of its spent energy when it rolls downhill thanks to a regenerative braking system.

Testing will begin in South Africa later this year, as Anglo American aims to fulfill its commitment of reducing its carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

Source: Williams Advanced Engineering