© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

Xos supports commercial EV fleets with five-port mobile charging station

By Paul Ridden
August 18, 2021
Xos supports commercial EV fle...
The Xos Hub mobile charging station can charge up to five electric fleet vehicles at the same time
The Xos Hub mobile charging station can charge up to five electric fleet vehicles at the same time
View 2 Images
The Xos Hub mobile charging station can charge up to five electric fleet vehicles at the same time
1/2
The Xos Hub mobile charging station can charge up to five electric fleet vehicles at the same time
The battery bank inside the Xos Hub is trickle charged from the grid
2/2
The battery bank inside the Xos Hub is trickle charged from the grid

LA-based fleet e-mobility firm Xos has introduced a mobile charging station called the Xos Hub that means fleet operators can move to electric transport options without having to wait for the installation of permanent support infrastructure.

Xos – previously known as Thor Trucks – manufactures fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, and has developed the mobile charging station to help ease the transition to electric fleet operation by businesses.

The Xos Hub launches under a new division called Xos Energy Solutions, a kind of one-stop-shop for the electrification of commercial fleets that includes an on-demand infrastructure-as-a-service platform called Xos Serve, which offers such things as site evaluations, energy storage development and energy management services.

The mobile charging station operates in a similar, if less capable, fashion to Porsche's track day charging solution announced last year. It's housed in a standard 18-wheeler trailer and can be deployed quickly to any location with vehicle parking available, taking up the space of about two parking spots. Its internal battery is able to charge up to five vehicles simultaneously via CCS1 connectors.

The battery bank inside the Xos Hub is trickle charged from the grid
The battery bank inside the Xos Hub is trickle charged from the grid

Between charges, its internal batteries can be slowly juiced up from the grid, and Xos says that the trailer can be integrated into existing electrical infrastructure without the need for special permits, or additional costs associated with construction. The solar array on the roof can feed into the charging system too, though is primarily there to power cloud-enabled control and safety systems.

The Xos Hub is reported currently available for standalone lease, or can be optioned into the company's "Fleet-as-a-Service" package.

Source: Xos

Tags

AutomotiveElectric VehiclesChargingBatteriesRecharging
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Latest News

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!