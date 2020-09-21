Porsche rolls out 2.1-MWh charging trailers for Taycan track days

Porsche has now made it easier for drivers to take its Taycan electric supercar for a spin at special track days, by developing its own monster battery pack on wheels that can charge up to 10 cars at once.

The Taycan was unleashed back in September last year, a month after the four-door electric zipped around the Nürburgring in seven minutes and 42 seconds. Other models have since been released, and the all-electric supercar has now joined the line-up at Track Experience events hosted by the company.

But Porsche says that the local infrastructure at such track days is not always up to the task of juicing up a number of Taycans simultaneously, so it came up with its own solution. Along with Germany's ads-tec, the company has developed a fleet of seven mobile charging trucks boasting a proprietary charging system and buffer storage unit.

"We have now used the trucks at numerous events all over Europe and have carried out around 5,000 charging operations – sometimes at extreme temperatures down to minus 40 degrees," said Director of Experiential Marketing, Ragnar Schulte. "Their performance has therefore been tried and tested."

Each trailer is home to 2.1 MWh of battery storage, with the output power rating being some 3.2 MW. Ten Taycans can be cabled up and charged at the same time, and the trailer has enough juice for 30 recharges in total before it needs some charging attention, and is "generally recharged with renewable power from the power grid."

In November, 2019, at a 3-week event in Portugal's Portimao for example, this shaped up as drawing what it needed directly from photovoltaic systems nearby. Porsche notes that under favorable conditions, a trailer can be fully charged and ready to rock in just four hours.

