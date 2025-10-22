© 2025 New Atlas
Li'l triple-walled charcoal grill sets out to sear like the big boys

By Ben Coxworth
October 22, 2025
The Thaan Grill is presently on Kickstarter
Toby Roberts is a Portland-based restauranteur who previously invented a special type of Thai-style charcoal and a grill that uses it, both of which are now utilized in Michelin-starred restaurants. Well, he's now created a mini version of the grill for home use, and it comes with the charcoal.

Known as the Thaan Grill, the new device is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. It features a powder-coated, triple-walled, stainless steel body insulated with vermiculite, plus a stainless steel cooking grate and removable charcoal tray.

The insulation, along with a bottom-up airflow system that incorporates adjustable-width vents, is claimed to allow the grill to reach its grate-surface cooking temperature of 1,000 ºF (540 ºC) within about 10 minutes of igniting the charcoal briquets. That setup is also said to ensure precise heating, evenly cooked meals, perfect crusts, and a "chef-level sear."

The briquets are made from orchard trimmings, and reportedly burn hot with a mellow aroma but no smoke for four to six hours. And yes, the Thaan Grill will work with third-party charcoal. But no, you shouldn't use it indoors.

That said, one of the big selling points of the thing is the idea that it can be put on picnic tables, balconies, tailgates, or wherever else people are gathering and eating – the same can't be said for its big restaurant-scale predecessor, or others like it. And thanks to the Thaan's insulation, it won't damage surfaces made of materials like wood, plastic or glass.

Assuming the Thaan Grill reaches production, a pledge of US$429 will get you one, along with a 5-lb (2.28-kg) pack of the charcoal that ordinarily sells for $19.95. The grill's planned retail price is $569.

Sources: Kickstarter, Thaan Charcoal

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America.

