Berria Bikes heads for the hills with full-carbon all-mountain ebike

Spain's Berria Bikes has added a new pedal-assist trail/enduro beast to its electric mountainbike range. The Mako Hybrid GT is reported to be its lightest model, and features a full carbon frame, a 90-Nm mid-mount motor, and Rockshox squish front and back.

The new Berria eMTB is available as four versions, which all share the same carbon frame, mid-mount motor and downtube battery – though each model can be customized to rider preference and budget.

The triple monocoque enduro frame is fashioned from the company's HM2X carbon composite that's been reinforced with Mach R resin, and weighs in at 2.6 kg (5.7 lb). The frame has been designed to give the tires more room to roll in an effort to reduce the buildup of mud, cabling is routed internally for clean lines, and the rider can alter the geometry from endurance to race mode courtesy of a flip chip.

Powering the Mako Hybrid GT eMTB is a 2.95-kg Polini E-P3+ MX motor for up to 400% pedal assist Berria Bikes

Five pedal-assist modes are available from the mid-mount Polini E-P3+ MX motor, which comes in lighter than the Bafang M-Series motor used on the eMTB that the Hybrid GTs are reported to have grown from – the Hybrid HP – and is rated at 250-W continuous and 600-W peak. It produces a healthy 90 Nm (66.4 lb.ft) of torque and provides from 30% to 400% assistance up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph).

This is matched with a 720-Wh Portapower battery pack made up of Samsung cells, but riders can also opt for a 252-Wh range extender for more time riding trails between charges – though at the cost of having to haul more weight. Either way, no per-charge range has been provided.

The eMTBs each sport a 3-inch high-contrast LCD display and ride control unit (with Bluetooth and ANT+) that has been mounted flush with the top tube, and roll on 29-inch Fulcrum E-Metal 700 alloy rims wearing a 2.6-inch-wide Vittoria Martello front tire and an Aggaro out back.

The Mako Hybrid GT's top tube is home to an integrated TFT display with ride control Berria Bikes

The least expensive of the bunch, the GT 6, comes with Rockshox35 Gold RL suspension fork and Super Deluxe Select shock for 150 mm of travel, a 12-speed SRAM NX Eagle derailleur, SRAM four-piston disc brakes with 180/160 rotors, and a TranzX dropper seatpost for whipping the Fizik Taiga saddle out of the way when needed.

Next up is the GT 7, which features a Rockshox Pike Select fork and Super Deluxe Select shock, Shimano XT RD-M8100 SGS 12-speed derailleur, and sports the same SRAM braking and the same seatpost/saddle combo as the GT 6.

The GT 8 sticks with Rockshox for the full suspension, but rides out with a Lyric Ultimate fork that's twinned with a Super Deluxe Select R shock with 148 mm of travel. The 12-speed derailleur is a SRAM GX Eagle, and this model can be had with alloy or carbon rims but has the same brakes and seatpost/saddle combination as the previous models in the range.

The final member of the new eMTB range is the GT Limited, which gains a Rockshox Lyric Ultimate fork for 160 mm of travel and a Super Deluxe Select shock with 151 mm. There's a SRAM XXI Eagle AXS 12-speed derailleur with wireless electronic shifting, SRAM Level G2 Ultimate braking with 200/180 rotors, this version can be had with an alloy rim or two flavors of carbon, and comes with a SRAM Reverb AXS dropper seatpost but retains the Fizik saddle seen on its siblings.

The Mako Hybrid GT models start at around €6,900 (about US$6,685), which makes them more expensive than recent eMTBs from Bianchi but cheaper than an Ibis Oso (though the Berria rides do overtake that model toward the top of the range). The video below has more.

Product page: Mako Hybrid GT